Why Yami Is Totally Crushworthy!

Admit it, boys and girls, you have been crushing over Yami Gautam for years now.

With her megawatt smile, showstopping confidence, gharelu swag and down-to-earth dress sense, the actress can do no wrong.

Yami made her big screen debut as the pretty Ashima Roy in Vicky Donor and has kept us entertained since in movies like Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Lost, Dasvi and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Her latest film OMG 2 began streaming on Netflix last week.

IMAGE: Yami shines in an ivory sari.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Exquisite embroidery for an exquisite showstopper.

IMAGE: Bindi.

Gold jhumkas.

Desi salwar kameez.

Lal dupatta.

As a sushil bahu, she ticks all the boxes.

IMAGE: Want to make a statement in red? Turn to Yami for inspiration.

The colour red symbolises 'power, courage and bravery', she says.

IMAGE: When it comes to pastel blooms, she never fails to hit the fashion mark.

