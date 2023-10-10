News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Yami Is Totally Crushworthy!

Why Yami Is Totally Crushworthy!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 10, 2023 08:54 IST
Admit it, boys and girls, you have been crushing over Yami Gautam for years now.

With her megawatt smile, showstopping confidence, gharelu swag and down-to-earth dress sense, the actress can do no wrong.

Yami made her big screen debut as the pretty Ashima Roy in Vicky Donor and has kept us entertained since in movies like Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, Lost, Dasvi and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Her latest film OMG 2 began streaming on Netflix last week.

IMAGE: Yami shines in an ivory sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Exquisite embroidery for an exquisite showstopper.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Bindi.
Gold jhumkas.
Desi salwar kameez.
Lal dupatta.
As a sushil bahu, she ticks all the boxes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Want to make a statement in red? Turn to Yami for inspiration.
The colour red symbolises 'power, courage and bravery', she says.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When it comes to pastel blooms, she never fails to hit the fashion mark.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How sweet is that bandhini salwar kameez!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

