News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

By REDIFF STYLE
October 05, 2023 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Saiee Manjrekar can be crazy, sexy, cool... all at the same time.

At first glance, her style seems pretty straightforward. But she follows a layered approach and adds on classy make-up, picture-perfect tousled hair and funky accessories.

Her smile is way more seductive than the slinkiest dress and that's why her fans tell her, 'Muskuraaiye, aap khubsoorat hain'.

Saiee is a talented dancer who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Her latest film outing is the Telugu movie, Skanda: The Attacker, which hit the theatres on September 28.

IMAGE: Saiee's perfectly ready to go clubbing!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Just when we thought colour-blocking was a thing of the past, she shows us how to nail it in a contrasting two-piece.

 

IMAGE: What do you think of her khatarnak ab-baring?

 

IMAGE: Aren't those white-rimmed glasses just made for her?

 

IMAGE: Tassels, doris and plenty of skin... this is an outfit meant for someone who wants to have fun with fashion.

 

IMAGE: Her all-blue salwar set is just in time for the festive season.

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look delightful in traditional Indian wear?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Is Aishwarya Blowing Kisses To?
Who Is Aishwarya Blowing Kisses To?
Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?
Is This Ishan Khatter's Girlfriend?
Karishma Ka Jalwa
Karishma Ka Jalwa
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%

More like this

She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!

She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!

Rubina Feels Gorgeous. Here's Why!

Rubina Feels Gorgeous. Here's Why!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances