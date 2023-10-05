Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

Saiee Manjrekar can be crazy, sexy, cool... all at the same time.

At first glance, her style seems pretty straightforward. But she follows a layered approach and adds on classy make-up, picture-perfect tousled hair and funky accessories.

Her smile is way more seductive than the slinkiest dress and that's why her fans tell her, 'Muskuraaiye, aap khubsoorat hain'.

Saiee is a talented dancer who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Her latest film outing is the Telugu movie, Skanda: The Attacker, which hit the theatres on September 28.

IMAGE: Saiee's perfectly ready to go clubbing!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Just when we thought colour-blocking was a thing of the past, she shows us how to nail it in a contrasting two-piece.

IMAGE: What do you think of her khatarnak ab-baring?

IMAGE: Aren't those white-rimmed glasses just made for her?

IMAGE: Tassels, doris and plenty of skin... this is an outfit meant for someone who wants to have fun with fashion.

IMAGE: Her all-blue salwar set is just in time for the festive season.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look delightful in traditional Indian wear?