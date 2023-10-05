Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

Saiee Manjrekar can be crazy, sexy, cool... all at the same time.
At first glance, her style seems pretty straightforward. But she follows a layered approach and adds on classy make-up, picture-perfect tousled hair and funky accessories.
Her smile is way more seductive than the slinkiest dress and that's why her fans tell her, 'Muskuraaiye, aap khubsoorat hain'.
Saiee is a talented dancer who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.
Her latest film outing is the Telugu movie, Skanda: The Attacker, which hit the theatres on September 28.
IMAGE: Saiee's perfectly ready to go clubbing!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Just when we thought colour-blocking was a thing of the past, she shows us how to nail it in a contrasting two-piece.
IMAGE: What do you think of her khatarnak ab-baring?
IMAGE: Aren't those white-rimmed glasses just made for her?
IMAGE: Tassels, doris and plenty of skin... this is an outfit meant for someone who wants to have fun with fashion.
IMAGE: Her all-blue salwar set is just in time for the festive season.
IMAGE: Doesn't she look delightful in traditional Indian wear?