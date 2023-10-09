Va-Va-Voom Wamiqa!

Wamiqa Gabbi is 'that girl you've seen somewhere but can't remember where'.
Just a glimpse of her bewitching green eyes, which she loves to show off by wearing minimal eye make-up, will light up your day.
Wamiqa, who had a small role in Jab We Met, has also been part of Mausam'83, Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai and Vishal Bhardwaj's OTT series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley where she plays the lead.
We just saw her in Bhardwaj's Netflix film Khufiya where she plays an interesting counterfoil to Tabu.
Wamiqa finds her mojo in pastels and loves to quote Osho on social media. 'Discover yourself, otherwise you have to depend on other people's opinions who don't know themselves' is what she tells her fans.