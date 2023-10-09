News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Va-Va-Voom Wamiqa!

Va-Va-Voom Wamiqa!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 09, 2023 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wamiqa Gabbi is 'that girl you've seen somewhere but can't remember where'.

Just a glimpse of her bewitching green eyes, which she loves to show off by wearing minimal eye make-up, will light up your day.

Wamiqa, who had a small role in Jab We Met, has also been part of Mausam'83, Jubilee, Modern Love Chennai and Vishal Bhardwaj's OTT series Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley where she plays the lead.

We just saw her in Bhardwaj's Netflix film Khufiya where she plays an interesting counterfoil to Tabu.

Wamiqa finds her mojo in pastels and loves to quote Osho on social media. 'Discover yourself, otherwise you have to depend on other people's opinions who don't know themselves' is what she tells her fans.

IMAGE: The whole universe lies in those eyes!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Wamiq Gabbi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Rooth jao par naaraaz mat hona', she says.

 

IMAGE: The actress loves tops that hug. 

 

IMAGE: She shows the world how magical the colour black can be!

 

IMAGE: Her style is tasteful and elegant; like her character, Anu Madan Lal in '83, she's always well-put together.

 

IMAGE: Nothing says wow quite like a pale gold top paired with white pants. 

 

IMAGE: There's always room for fierce shades in her wardrobe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Related News: Wamiqa Gabbi, Rediff Style
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma
Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma
Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...
Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...
She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!
She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!
'Hundreds of Palestinians will be killed'
'Hundreds of Palestinians will be killed'
Hazlewood stands by Marsh after Kohli drop
Hazlewood stands by Marsh after Kohli drop
'Hamas killed people as if they're stomping on insects'
'Hamas killed people as if they're stomping on insects'
Parboiled rice exports fall over 80% in a month
Parboiled rice exports fall over 80% in a month

More like this

Why Everyone Loves Niharika

Why Everyone Loves Niharika

Bombshell Tina From Bhumi's Girl Gang

Bombshell Tina From Bhumi's Girl Gang

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances