Chic, Confident, Comfy Anushka

Chic, Confident, Comfy Anushka

By REDIFF STYLE
October 09, 2023 09:22 IST
Anushka Sharma doesn't need make-up to get noticed.

She has been a regular champion of the fresh-faced look.

The actress -- who recent media reports claimed is expecting her second child -- makes less-is-more glamour such a stunning affair that fans can only stop and stare.

Simple, laidback, minimalist... these are three words that define her style.

IMAGE: Anushka has a thing for relaxed silhouettes; she makes them look fashionable and extremely comfortable.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The classic white-and-black combo is one of her favourites. 

 

IMAGE: The actress is a 'sneakerhead' on Sundays.

 

IMAGE: That smile is her signature accessory.

 

IMAGE: When Virat's biwi wears a sari, forget her cricketer hubby, even fans can't take their eyes off her.

 

IMAGE: Everything about her reminds us of the beauty of being natural.

 

IMAGE: Oversized clothes are her go-to separates while travelling; one wonders if she occasionally borrows Virat's T-shirts.

REDIFF STYLE
