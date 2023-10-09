Chic, Confident, Comfy Anushka

Anushka Sharma doesn't need make-up to get noticed.
She has been a regular champion of the fresh-faced look.
The actress -- who recent media reports claimed is expecting her second child -- makes less-is-more glamour such a stunning affair that fans can only stop and stare.
Simple, laidback, minimalist... these are three words that define her style.
IMAGE: Anushka has a thing for relaxed silhouettes; she makes them look fashionable and extremely comfortable.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: The classic white-and-black combo is one of her favourites.
IMAGE: The actress is a 'sneakerhead' on Sundays.
IMAGE: That smile is her signature accessory.
IMAGE: When Virat's biwi wears a sari, forget her cricketer hubby, even fans can't take their eyes off her.
IMAGE: Everything about her reminds us of the beauty of being natural.
IMAGE: Oversized clothes are her go-to separates while travelling; one wonders if she occasionally borrows Virat's T-shirts.