Bombshell Tina From Bhumi's Girl Gang

Tina Das aka Shibani Bedi is living her princess story.

'Being formally informal is her strong suit' and she has been serving squad goals with her girl gang from Thank You For Coming.

Fans love her bindaas style.

The actress is happiest when she's in her PJs but when she gets a chance to dress up, well... this is what happens.

IMAGE: Why should a white shirt be boring, when you can jazz it up with a metallic kada and choker?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shibani Bedi/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani makes sure she flaunts her caped sleeve and high slit on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

IMAGE: 'Kyunki mein bhi @madhuridixitnene banna chahti hoon,' she says as she shows off a brocade lehenga that will remind you of the Madhuri's Maja Ma.

IMAGE: She decides to resemble silver vark on a delicious malai toast but gives it a fun tweak.

IMAGE: When you want to party, but Dilli ki sardi requires you to layer it up!

IMAGE: Her simple girl-next-door look will also give you kuch khaas hai feels.