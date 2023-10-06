News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Everyone Loves Niharika

Why Everyone Loves Niharika

By REDIFF STYLE
October 06, 2023 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media star Niharika NM loves to 'dress up' and thoroughly enjoys the cheers and whistles she gets for every post.

'Always dressing like it's my wedding', she confesses.

She made it to Grazia's Cool List of 2023 and was awarded the Digital Creator Of The Year at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023.

She is always 'ready for the rishtas' and has been living her fast and furious dreams since she moved from Los Angeles to Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Purple may not flatter every skin tone, but it definitely looks great on Niharika.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Florals just got sweeter thanks to Niharika, who is giving these delicious prints a serious go.

 

IMAGE: It's a mystery how she manages to look so gorgeous in a basic white sweater!

 

IMAGE: A glowing goddess in a denim jacket.

 

IMAGE: What's life without some drama and a braid that offers Rapunzel serious competition?

 

IMAGE: Niharika's red salwar suit is every Indian girl's dream.

  

IMAGE: Fans feel she wears too much black. Niharika's counter? 'Once you go black you never go with another colour'.
What do you think?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma
Meet Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma
She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!
She's Sultry! She's Sweet! She's Medha!
Rubina Feels Gorgeous. Here's Why!
Rubina Feels Gorgeous. Here's Why!
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
World Cup: Can Sri Lankan young guns shine vs SA?
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Why Trudeau Cannot Ignore Canadian Sikhs
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Watch: Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze
Asian Games: Prannoy loses in semis; bags bronze

More like this

When Asian Games Star Is Not Winning A Silver...

When Asian Games Star Is Not Winning A Silver...

Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

Gosh! Saiee's So Cute...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances