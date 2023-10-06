Why Everyone Loves Niharika

Social media star Niharika NM loves to 'dress up' and thoroughly enjoys the cheers and whistles she gets for every post.

'Always dressing like it's my wedding', she confesses.

She made it to Grazia's Cool List of 2023 and was awarded the Digital Creator Of The Year at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023.

She is always 'ready for the rishtas' and has been living her fast and furious dreams since she moved from Los Angeles to Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Purple may not flatter every skin tone, but it definitely looks great on Niharika.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

IMAGE: Florals just got sweeter thanks to Niharika, who is giving these delicious prints a serious go.

IMAGE: It's a mystery how she manages to look so gorgeous in a basic white sweater!

IMAGE: A glowing goddess in a denim jacket.

IMAGE: What's life without some drama and a braid that offers Rapunzel serious competition?

IMAGE: Niharika's red salwar suit is every Indian girl's dream.

IMAGE: Fans feel she wears too much black. Niharika's counter? 'Once you go black you never go with another colour'.

What do you think?