Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?

Samantha and Bhumi Pednekar decided to twin. Then, Juhi Godambe joined the party.

But they weren't the only celebs at H&M's 10-year anniversary bash -- here's a look at the attendees and their OOTNs (outfits of the night).

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Samantha’s look is proof formal and funky can tango beautifully together. Her metallic heels and bold earrings turn the drama all the way up.

Bhumi Pednekar nails power-chic in an all-white strapless jumpsuit with wide-leg pants. Sleek hair, bold necklace -- she uses minimalism to make a statement.

Kritika Kamra is the sweet girl next door in a grey mini with structured sleeves. Until she adds a spicy tadka with those metallic cuffs and stockinged heels.

Medha Shankar chanels vintage romance in a lace-trimmed co-ord. Loose curls and pointed heels seal her dreamy, old-school glam.

Juhi Godambe keeps it flirty and fab in a polka-dot mini with a high neck and low back.

Pratibha Ranta gives a masterclass in laid-back glam -- skinny jeans, boots, cropped jacket and ATTITUDE.

Vishal Jethwa -- fresh from the success of Homebound -- is casual, cool and dripping with street cred.

