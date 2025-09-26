Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?

Samantha and Bhumi Pednekar decided to twin. Then, Juhi Godambe joined the party.
But they weren't the only celebs at H&M's 10-year anniversary bash -- here's a look at the attendees and their OOTNs (outfits of the night).
Samantha’s look is proof formal and funky can tango beautifully together. Her metallic heels and bold earrings turn the drama all the way up.
Bhumi Pednekar nails power-chic in an all-white strapless jumpsuit with wide-leg pants. Sleek hair, bold necklace -- she uses minimalism to make a statement.
Kritika Kamra is the sweet girl next door in a grey mini with structured sleeves. Until she adds a spicy tadka with those metallic cuffs and stockinged heels.
Medha Shankar chanels vintage romance in a lace-trimmed co-ord. Loose curls and pointed heels seal her dreamy, old-school glam.
Juhi Godambe keeps it flirty and fab in a polka-dot mini with a high neck and low back.
Pratibha Ranta gives a masterclass in laid-back glam -- skinny jeans, boots, cropped jacket and ATTITUDE.
Vishal Jethwa -- fresh from the success of Homebound -- is casual, cool and dripping with street cred.
- Don't Miss! THE REDIFF STYLE GUIDE
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff