HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?

Why Were Samantha, Bhumi Twinning?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 26, 2025 15:45 IST

x

Samantha and Bhumi Pednekar decided to twin. Then, Juhi Godambe joined the party.

But they weren't the only celebs at H&M's 10-year anniversary bash -- here's a look at the attendees and their OOTNs (outfits of the night). 

Samantha at H&M event

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Samantha’s look is proof formal and funky can tango beautifully together. Her metallic heels and bold earrings turn the drama all the way up.

 

Bhumi Pednekar at H&M event

Bhumi Pednekar nails power-chic in an all-white strapless jumpsuit with wide-leg pants. Sleek hair, bold necklace -- she uses minimalism to make a statement.

 

Kritika Kamra at H&M event

Kritika Kamra is the sweet girl next door in a grey mini with structured sleeves. Until she adds a spicy tadka with those metallic cuffs and stockinged heels.

 

Medha Shankar at H&M event

Medha Shankar chanels vintage romance in a lace-trimmed co-ord. Loose curls and pointed heels seal her dreamy, old-school glam.

 

Juhi Godambe at H&M event

Juhi Godambe keeps it flirty and fab in a polka-dot mini with a high neck and low back. 

 

Pratibha Ranta at H&M event

Pratibha Ranta gives a masterclass in laid-back glam -- skinny jeans, boots, cropped jacket and ATTITUDE.

 

Vishal Jetwa at H&M event

Vishal Jethwa -- fresh from the success of Homebound -- is casual, cool and dripping with street cred. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!
Sahher Bambba's Hot Mirchi Dress Steals The Spotlight
Sahher Bambba's Hot Mirchi Dress Steals The Spotlight
Anamika Creates Magic At London Fashion Week
Anamika Creates Magic At London Fashion Week
Rani Vs Malaika: Bold, Black, Beautiful
Rani Vs Malaika: Bold, Black, Beautiful
Ibrahim-Sharvari 'Match Made In Heaven'?
Ibrahim-Sharvari 'Match Made In Heaven'?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

webstory image 2

How Safe Is Your State's Food?

webstory image 3

Chom Chom: 25-Min Pujo Recipe

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh, CDS& Chiefs Bid Farewell to MiG-21 With Pilots0:46

Rajnath Singh, CDS& Chiefs Bid Farewell to MiG-21 With...

Astronaut's Emotional Goodbye to MiG-210:23

Astronaut's Emotional Goodbye to MiG-21

Watch: MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for last time3:25

Watch: MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for last time

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV