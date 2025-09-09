Ibrahim-Sharvari: 'Match Made In Heaven'?

Sparks fly on the runway as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh steal the show in Amit Aggarwal's couture.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

Bollywood actors Sharvari and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstoppers for Designer Amit Aggarwal at the second 'Cocktail Couture with Exon: The Code of Light' show.

The fashion show, which marked a unique blend of French elegance with Indian creativity, was held in New Delhi on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

With the runway transformed into a crystalline corridor, brought alive with alpine resonance, Aggarwal's collection appeared to be shimmering as the stars took to the ramp.

Actor Kalki Koechlin also joined in the star-studded evening, raising a toast to artistry and refinement, further giving a nod to her French roots. It was accompanied by a live piano performance by Sahil Vasudeva, who set the stage for Aggarwal's couture showcase.

Ibrahim and Sharvari stole the show in their stunning ensembles, as they walked down the glacier-blue runway draped in the sculptural silhouettes.

While Ibrahim looked dapper in a black outfit, which featured detailed work on the jacket, Sharvari was dressed in Aggarwal's beautiful upcycled creation in a mix of Banarasi and shimmery metallic elements.

'It was a lot of fun working on this show. There was a synonymous energy between all of us, and it was an exciting journey,' Amit Aggarwal said.

Noting that he drew inspiration from the French Alps, the designer added, 'France is always about luxury, and this combination of Indian heritage and the luxury of France could be the new language of fashion.'

Aggarwal also explained that sustainability lies at the heart of his collection, highlighting that he prioritises the quality of materials and textiles.

'What Sharvari and Ibrahim wore was a mix of upcycle and traditional vintage Banarasi saree and gave it a new lease of life,' he added.

On being asked about his experience of working with new gen actors, Aggarwal described them as 'iconic muses' and a 'match made in heaven'.

'They are not just young talents but also the future of Indian cinema.'