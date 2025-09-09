HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Ibrahim-Sharvari: 'Match Made In Heaven'?

Ibrahim-Sharvari: 'Match Made In Heaven'?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Prasanna D Zore
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 09:02 IST

x

Sparks fly on the runway as Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh steal the show in Amit Aggarwal's couture.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

Bollywood actors Sharvari and Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstoppers for Designer Amit Aggarwal at the second 'Cocktail Couture with Exon: The Code of Light' show.

The fashion show, which marked a unique blend of French elegance with Indian creativity, was held in New Delhi on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

With the runway transformed into a crystalline corridor, brought alive with alpine resonance, Aggarwal's collection appeared to be shimmering as the stars took to the ramp.

Actor Kalki Koechlin also joined in the star-studded evening, raising a toast to artistry and refinement, further giving a nod to her French roots. It was accompanied by a live piano performance by Sahil Vasudeva, who set the stage for Aggarwal's couture showcase.

Ibrahim and Sharvari stole the show in their stunning ensembles, as they walked down the glacier-blue runway draped in the sculptural silhouettes.

While Ibrahim looked dapper in a black outfit, which featured detailed work on the jacket, Sharvari was dressed in Aggarwal's beautiful upcycled creation in a mix of Banarasi and shimmery metallic elements.

'It was a lot of fun working on this show. There was a synonymous energy between all of us, and it was an exciting journey,' Amit Aggarwal said.

Noting that he drew inspiration from the French Alps, the designer added, 'France is always about luxury, and this combination of Indian heritage and the luxury of France could be the new language of fashion.'

Aggarwal also explained that sustainability lies at the heart of his collection, highlighting that he prioritises the quality of materials and textiles.

'What Sharvari and Ibrahim wore was a mix of upcycle and traditional vintage Banarasi saree and gave it a new lease of life,' he added.

On being asked about his experience of working with new gen actors, Aggarwal described them as 'iconic muses' and a 'match made in heaven'.

'They are not just young talents but also the future of Indian cinema.'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Prasanna D Zore
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Natalia's Bikini Moments
Natalia's Bikini Moments
Malaika, Ananya Scorch The Red Carpet
Malaika, Ananya Scorch The Red Carpet
How This Bigg Boss Contestant Lost 20 Kg
How This Bigg Boss Contestant Lost 20 Kg
Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?
Why's Ranveer Calling Deepika 'Hot Mama'?
When Priyanka, Sonam, Alia Wore Armani
When Priyanka, Sonam, Alia Wore Armani

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

webstory image 2

12 Books India Banned

webstory image 3

10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

VIDEOS

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!1:08

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!

Vedhika Turns Heads With Her Hot Airport Look!0:40

Vedhika Turns Heads With Her Hot Airport Look!

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates1:01

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV