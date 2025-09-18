Rani Vs Malaika: Bold, Black, Beautiful

Bold. Black. Bindaas and Beautiful.

We've rounded up some of the most striking black outfits worn by Indian celebs recently.

Take our glam poll and tell us who wins the Battle of Black.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor is a classic beauty in this black sheer sari with white floral embroidery and sequinned border. The sleek bun and pearl choker add elegance to the vintage look. Doesn't she look stunning? Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakulpreet Singh amps up a monochrome jumpsuit with a custom designer jacket that is spotlight-ready. Special mention to her gold earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakulpreet/Instagram

IMAGE: Samantha brings out her edginess in this black corset with sheer detailing. The lace finger accessories add the perfect touch of drama. Tell us, how would you rate her look? Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji's pinstripe suit is too bold for the boardroom. Don't you agree? Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Soni/Instagram

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri plays with embroidered sheer stockings to elevate her black look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram