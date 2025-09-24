Sahher Bambba's Hot Mirchi Dress Steals The Spotlight

Sahher Bambba, fresh off her buzz from The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, is setting the red carpet on fire!

The actress sizzled in a mini at Vogue’s star-studded fashion night -- the magazine’s annual event where designers and trendsetters come together to celebrate what’s hot (and what’s next) in fashion.

Other celebs also brought drama and plenty of style. From Neena Gupta’s timelessness to Kusha Kapila’s fringe sparkle, the night was a fashion dhamaka.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Sahher Bambba went full mirchi in a strapless mini dress. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood actor set the green carpet on fire with her sassy glam.

Sharvari Wagh wore a strapless black gown with a gold shoulder brace; a statement accessory that proved to the standout element of the evening.

Shriya Pilgaonkar ditched the gown and went full boss mode in a sharp blazer look. The mini silver bag? Total scene-stealer!

Sushmita Sen owned the carpet in a draped green gown. Sparkling diamonds, blazing confidence -- it was queen energy all the way.

Shibani Dandekar knows polka dots never go out of style! Retro yet chic, she made the timeless print feel brand new.

Gabriella Demetriades was all about drama in a one-shoulder dress with balloon sleeves.

Roshni Chopra turned heads in a sculpted ivory dress with ruffles flowing like waves. Soft glam and nude heels sealed the deal.

Malavika Mohanan twinned with the green carpet in a vintage dress paired with sheer black stockings. With her black heels and cute clutch, she nailed the retro vibe.

Neena Gupta has the Gen Z in a chokehold! In a strappy black gown with champagne embroidery, accessorised with green accents, she ATE.

Kusha Kapila flirted with glam in a shiny off-shoulder gown dripping with fringe and a gold clutch.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor slipped into a silk halter gown with a sculpted ruched fit. Her silver siren mode was fully activated!

Vijay Varma said ‘Rockstar Vibes Only’ with an oversized shirt, wide-leg pants and sunnies. We believe the prompt was ‘Harry Styles, but make it Bollywood.’

Ibrahim Ali Khan exuded old money vibes in bell bottom pants, a crisp shirt and skinny tie. The blue checkered jacket? Total Gen Z twist on dad Saif’s Nawab swag.

Taha Shah Badussha looked dapper in a textured blazer with flared trousers. The unbuttoned shirt was all about casanova energy, full power.

