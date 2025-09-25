HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Look, What Alia Wore In Milan!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: September 25, 2025 09:07 IST

As Milan Fashion Week 2025 rolls out the red carpet, Bollywood is answering in full glam mode.

The week-long extravaganza has already become a playground for designers, celebrities and influencers from across the world. Even our desi stars are stealing double takes.

Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy arrived at the international style stage, proving that Indian glamour and global fashion go hand in hand.

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia didn't just attend Milan Fashion Week 2025 -- she made it her runway.

Drenched in Gucci glam, she glided in a black fur coat from the La Famiglia line, layered over a golden lace slip dress that screamed retro luxury.

The OOTD was sealed with sheer black tights monogrammed with the Gucci logo, sleek black heels and the brand's iconic bamboo-handled bag.

With sleek, straight hair and soft, smokey makeup, Alia served a look so hot it could melt all of Milan.

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt at Milan

Photograph: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

While Alia went international in Gucci, Mouni showcased Designer Dhruv Kapoor in a billowy-sleeved maroon chequered blouse paired with a wrap-style printed skirt. Statement jewellery and knee-high boots dialled up the drama.

Complete with soft waves and sharp glam, Milan got its very own la dolce vita moment, Mouni style.

Mouni Roy at Milan Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy at Milan Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy at Milan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

If this is how the Milan Fashion Week has started, one thing is for sure: Milan may have the fashion, but our desi divas brought the tadka.

REDIFF STYLE
