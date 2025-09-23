Anamika Creates Magic At London Fashion Week

Indian designer Anamika Khanna's label AKOK recently made its debut at London Fashion Week.

It was a tribute to the designer's Indian roots -- a journey back to her grandmother's home in Rajasthan.

The show took place at Hamleys, inspiring audiences to relive their childhood.

'There was this feeling of nostalgia in the collection,' Anamika explained. 'This girl went back to her grandmother's home after many years and it evoked these childhood memories. The same feeling came when you entered Hamleys; everyone was transported back. It felt like the right emotional connection.'

Having showcased their collection at leading fashion weeks in India, the London event was a crucial move to take the brand international.

'London was a very natural choice for us because it is so open and accepting of different cultures and experimentations,' Anamika said. 'Our brand bridges the gap between how dressing in India has always been perceived and the reality, that it is very modern.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna

'For so many years, eastern culture has been perceived as costume, not wearable in everyday life,' Anamika said describing her thoughts behind the collection.

'But whenever I use jewellery, people want to wear it with jeans. It's about looking at these elements in a modern way, whether they belong today.'

Sonam Kapoor attended the show in a sharp, experimental fashion-forward ensemble that celebrated Indian heritage.

Jacqueline wore a printed silk dress styled with statement metallic jewellery.

The collection challenged the stereotype that Indian fashion is 'too ethnic' or 'too formal' by presenting fluid silhouettes that reimagined coats, tops and jewellery in a fresh, modern context.

It was interesting to watch the designer play with silver elements, inspired by Indian jewellery, and reimagine them with denims, skirts and boots.

Delicate pleated skirts were paired with flowy jackets and matching boots.

'I just wanted to bring back the feeling of being present for one minute,' the designer reflected. 'To emotionally not be in a rush and to value things that may disappear as we digitise everything. The beauty of what we have always had is unmatched and I want it to remain.'