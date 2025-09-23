HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Anamika Creates Magic At London Fashion Week

Anamika Creates Magic At London Fashion Week

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 23, 2025 13:56 IST

x

Indian designer Anamika Khanna's label AKOK recently made its debut at London Fashion Week.

It was a tribute to the designer's Indian roots -- a journey back to her grandmother's home in Rajasthan.

The show took place at Hamleys, inspiring audiences to relive their childhood.

'There was this feeling of nostalgia in the collection,' Anamika explained. 'This girl went back to her grandmother's home after many years and it evoked these childhood memories. The same feeling came when you entered Hamleys; everyone was transported back. It felt like the right emotional connection.'

Having showcased their collection at leading fashion weeks in India, the London event was a crucial move to take the brand international.

'London was a very natural choice for us because it is so open and accepting of different cultures and experimentations,' Anamika said. 'Our brand bridges the gap between how dressing in India has always been perceived and the reality, that it is very modern.'

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna

'For so many years, eastern culture has been perceived as costume, not wearable in everyday life,' Anamika said describing her thoughts behind the collection.

'But whenever I use jewellery, people want to wear it with jeans. It's about looking at these elements in a modern way, whether they belong today.'

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

Sonam Kapoor attended the show in a sharp, experimental fashion-forward ensemble that celebrated Indian heritage.

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

Jacqueline wore a printed silk dress styled with statement metallic jewellery.

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

The collection challenged the stereotype that Indian fashion is 'too ethnic' or 'too formal' by presenting fluid silhouettes that reimagined coats, tops and jewellery in a fresh, modern context.

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

It was interesting to watch the designer play with silver elements, inspired by Indian jewellery, and reimagine them with denims, skirts and boots.

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

Delicate pleated skirts were paired with flowy jackets and matching boots.

 

Indian designer Anamika Khanna debuts at London Fashion Week 2025

'I just wanted to bring back the feeling of being present for one minute,' the designer reflected. 'To emotionally not be in a rush and to value things that may disappear as we digitise everything. The beauty of what we have always had is unmatched and I want it to remain.'

sonam, jacqueline attend anamika khanna's debut show at london fashion week 2025

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
Who Are Bollywood's Fashion Princesses?
When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...
When Shakira Wore Anamika Khanna And...
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank
See: Why Anamika Khanna won't leave the slate blank
Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles
Delightful, BOLD Indian Streetwear Styles

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pav Bhaji: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Brijendra Kala's 10 Favourite Co-Stars

webstory image 3

10 Makeup Essentials For Teens

VIDEOS

Very heavy rains flood Kolkata2:26

Very heavy rains flood Kolkata

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan1:10

Surbhi Chandna Spotted with Husband Karan

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak shelling in Rajouri4:33

Nana Patekar gives aid to 117 families hit by Pak...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV