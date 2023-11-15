News
Why Katrina Kaif Always Grabs Your Attention!

Why Katrina Kaif Always Grabs Your Attention!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: November 15, 2023 09:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Katrina Kaif may fight like a tiger in her latest outing with Salman Khan (do check out the Tiger 3 review here) but the actor is definitely not girly.

What she is, is feminine.

And she adds a pinch of her dazzling personality to each of her looks, be it at a home function, a red carpet event or even on a casual date with hubby Vicky Kaushal. 

Graceful and charming, with a touch of whimsy, Katrina looks lovely in whatever she wears -- it could be a sari, a gown or even her PJs.   

IMAGE: Katrina perfects the off-duty model vibe in this denim blazer and jeans that she pairs with a neutral top.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She knows the magical timelessness that a red sari can provide. 

 

IMAGE: The actress looks fabulous even when she is at home. 
Her gorgeous canary yellow schiffli (where holes are used to create designs on the fabric) dress makes her look like a doll, doesn't it? 

 

IMAGE: Even Kat can't resist Gen Z's favourite blush pink.  

 

IMAGE: She takes her striped wraparound oversized shirt dress to a new level of bold by flashing those toned legs. 

 

IMAGE: Katrina plays up the flirty charm in a lovely, printed powder blue frock. 

 

IMAGE: The miyan-biwi twin in off-white. 

REDIFF STYLE
