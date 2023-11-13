News
When Ananya Partied With Kim, Serena, Freida

When Ananya Partied With Kim, Serena, Freida

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: November 13, 2023 11:09 IST
Ananya Panday attended the Swarovski flagship store opening in New York City and felt 'like a kid in a candy store'.  

She was joined by her younger sister Rysa, who looked equally thrilled to be part of the event. 

Ananya, who recently bought a house in Mumbai, posed with Freida Pinto, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and Serena Williams.    

IMAGE: Kim and Ananya were part of the 'galaxy of stars' at the extravaganza.
The young actor has collaborated with Kim's clothing brand, Skim, for their rhinestone encrusted collection, which was also showcased at the event.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Swarovski/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Freida Pinto channelled in her inner Audrey Hepburn while Ananya was smokin' hot in icy blue. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anaya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Capturing eternity with the legendary Serena Williams, who wore a gorgeous baingani purple.

 

IMAGE: Decked in Swarovski jewels and a translucent ruched gown, Ananya was mistaken for actor and singer Ariana Grande.  

 

IMAGE: Model Ashley Graham, in a crystal-encrusted see-through gown, and the Panday sisters. 

 

IMAGE: And grabbing a moment with supermodel Jasmine Tookes, who opted for classic white. 

 

IMAGE: The sister-bond is strong between Ananya and Rysa.

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the store through Rysa's lens. 

 

IMAGE: Ananya, who is Swarovski's brand ambassador, gives fans a better glimpse of the lovely jewels she was wearing.  

 

REDIFF STYLE
