Bright, Playful Shriya!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 10, 2023 10:55 IST
Shriya Pilgaonkar is out to create 'Magic & Mayhem'.  

The actor, who is steadily moving forward in career, loves dressing up. 

Go bright and playful seems to be her motto and, in a room full of people, she's stands out with her rangeen outfits. 

She's not your regular angel, dresses for herself and loves having fun with her clothes.   

IMAGE: Sandy hair, salty skin, but Shriya still ends up looking oomphalicious!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Childhood revisited? 'How cute is this flamingo and the rider!,' asks mom Supriya Pilgaonkar. 

 

IMAGE: When she has to create memories during the festive season, Shriya loves cheery ethnics. 

 

IMAGE: Shriya looks as irresistible as candy floss!

 

IMAGE: In pink again? She would gladly dip her toes in tie-dye and Barbiecore.

 

IMAGE: The actress is the definition of bliss in this pic. But what's more glorious -- Shriya ready to devour scoops of ice cream or her jacket featuring every shade of gelato? 

 

IMAGE: Is this how Shriya plans to checkmate fellow colleagues in the style department? 

