Bright, Playful Shriya!

Shriya Pilgaonkar is out to create 'Magic & Mayhem'.
The actor, who is steadily moving forward in career, loves dressing up.
Go bright and playful seems to be her motto and, in a room full of people, she's stands out with her rangeen outfits.
She's not your regular angel, dresses for herself and loves having fun with her clothes.
IMAGE: Sandy hair, salty skin, but Shriya still ends up looking oomphalicious!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Childhood revisited? 'How cute is this flamingo and the rider!,' asks mom Supriya Pilgaonkar.
IMAGE: When she has to create memories during the festive season, Shriya loves cheery ethnics.
IMAGE: Shriya looks as irresistible as candy floss!
IMAGE: In pink again? She would gladly dip her toes in tie-dye and Barbiecore.
IMAGE: The actress is the definition of bliss in this pic. But what's more glorious -- Shriya ready to devour scoops of ice cream or her jacket featuring every shade of gelato?
IMAGE: Is this how Shriya plans to checkmate fellow colleagues in the style department?