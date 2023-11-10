Bright, Playful Shriya!

Shriya Pilgaonkar is out to create 'Magic & Mayhem'.

The actor, who is steadily moving forward in career, loves dressing up.

Go bright and playful seems to be her motto and, in a room full of people, she's stands out with her rangeen outfits.

She's not your regular angel, dresses for herself and loves having fun with her clothes.

IMAGE: Sandy hair, salty skin, but Shriya still ends up looking oomphalicious!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Childhood revisited? 'How cute is this flamingo and the rider!,' asks mom Supriya Pilgaonkar.

IMAGE: When she has to create memories during the festive season, Shriya loves cheery ethnics.

IMAGE: Shriya looks as irresistible as candy floss!

IMAGE: In pink again? She would gladly dip her toes in tie-dye and Barbiecore.

IMAGE: The actress is the definition of bliss in this pic. But what's more glorious -- Shriya ready to devour scoops of ice cream or her jacket featuring every shade of gelato?

IMAGE: Is this how Shriya plans to checkmate fellow colleagues in the style department?