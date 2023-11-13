News
Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!

Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 13, 2023 09:06 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan made quite a few startling confessions on Koffee With Karan.  

Among other things, the actor, who has walked as showstopper on many occasions, said she finds designer clothes 'ridiculous'.

Fashion snobbery is clearly not her thing and for lazier, carefree days, you can always turn to Sara for inspiration. 

A practical dress that you can quickly throw on; swimsuits that are fun, chic and comfy; an easy-peasy co-ord set; an effortless bomber jacket... there are several tips you can steal from the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress on how to look fabulous.  

Let Sara, who lives the chill 'hakuna matata' life, convince you that there's nothing sexier than creating conversation around outfits that aren't particularly dressy, glitzy or dripping with sequins. 

IMAGE: How many different shades of purple do you see in the same frame?

 

IMAGE: How can one not love those colour combinations?
When in London, Sara brings out her gym gear because of all the walking that's involved. 
She teams it with a floral jacket and a black sling. 

 

IMAGE: Be funky, be happy.  

 

IMAGE: Why blend in when you can stand out? We're all heart for the white shoes and the neon bag. 

  

IMAGE: Kicking off the bikini season early? Sara makes sure she keeps it bold and bright. 

 

IMAGE: Part gypsy, part grunge! Sara's hippy self likes posing with roundabouts.  

 

IMAGE: Casual fashion, served in shades of pink.

 

IMAGE: That two-piece is as vibrant as her personality. 

 

IMAGE: Sara is a chalta-phirta dil ki dukaan.  

REDIFF STYLE
