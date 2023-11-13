Bindaas Sara's Bindaas Style!

Sara Ali Khan made quite a few startling confessions on Koffee With Karan.
Among other things, the actor, who has walked as showstopper on many occasions, said she finds designer clothes 'ridiculous'.
Fashion snobbery is clearly not her thing and for lazier, carefree days, you can always turn to Sara for inspiration.
A practical dress that you can quickly throw on; swimsuits that are fun, chic and comfy; an easy-peasy co-ord set; an effortless bomber jacket... there are several tips you can steal from the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress on how to look fabulous.
Let Sara, who lives the chill 'hakuna matata' life, convince you that there's nothing sexier than creating conversation around outfits that aren't particularly dressy, glitzy or dripping with sequins.