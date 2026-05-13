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Why Raashii Khanna Is Too Much Fun!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 09:26 IST

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With Lukkhe now out on OTT, Raashii Khanna is clearly in her unstoppable era, both on-screen and on the fashion front.

One day she’s giving soft desi girl energy, the next she’s turning into a full-blown fashion siren in sculpted corsets and power suits.

Safe to say, Raashii loves keeping us guessing and, honestly, that’s what makes her style so fun to watch. 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii looks like the human version of a summer breeze in a floral white salwar set styled with soft wavy hair and a tiny bindi. It is simple, fresh and dangerous levels of pretty. All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: For the Lukkhe trailer launch, she switched gears completely in an emerald green snakeskin-textured corset gown. With the dramatic cross necklace, she’s giving femme fatale vibes.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: In a heavily embellished white net sari paired with a corset blouse, Raashii proves that pearls and sequins can look modern instead of overdone.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Then comes the boss mode. A deep navy pinstripe three-piece suit with a matching shirt, tie and waistcoat turns her into the CEO of literally everything.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Raashii’s vibrant pink lehenga with a plunging bralette blouse and voluminous skirt is the kind of outfit made for stealing attention. The oxidised jewellery and chabi challa seal the deal.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: In an ivory chaand boota embroidered anarkali and metallic ghaghra by Jukalker, she channels pure regal elegance.

 

Raashii Khanna

IMAGE: Just when you think Raashii is done surprising us, she steps out in a sculpted black corset gown with crystal sunburst detailing and illusion cut-outs.

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