Why Raashii Khanna Is Too Much Fun!

With Lukkhe now out on OTT, Raashii Khanna is clearly in her unstoppable era, both on-screen and on the fashion front.

One day she’s giving soft desi girl energy, the next she’s turning into a full-blown fashion siren in sculpted corsets and power suits.

Safe to say, Raashii loves keeping us guessing and, honestly, that’s what makes her style so fun to watch.

IMAGE: Raashii looks like the human version of a summer breeze in a floral white salwar set styled with soft wavy hair and a tiny bindi. It is simple, fresh and dangerous levels of pretty. All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: For the Lukkhe trailer launch, she switched gears completely in an emerald green snakeskin-textured corset gown. With the dramatic cross necklace, she’s giving femme fatale vibes.

IMAGE: In a heavily embellished white net sari paired with a corset blouse, Raashii proves that pearls and sequins can look modern instead of overdone.

IMAGE: Then comes the boss mode. A deep navy pinstripe three-piece suit with a matching shirt, tie and waistcoat turns her into the CEO of literally everything.

IMAGE: Raashii’s vibrant pink lehenga with a plunging bralette blouse and voluminous skirt is the kind of outfit made for stealing attention. The oxidised jewellery and chabi challa seal the deal.

IMAGE: In an ivory chaand boota embroidered anarkali and metallic ghaghra by Jukalker, she channels pure regal elegance.

IMAGE: Just when you think Raashii is done surprising us, she steps out in a sculpted black corset gown with crystal sunburst detailing and illusion cut-outs.