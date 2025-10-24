HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raashi's Guide To Being A Stylish Wedding Guest

By REDIFF STYLE
October 24, 2025 10:05 IST

This shaadi season, ditch the boring wedding fits and take notes from Raashi Khanna who is rewriting wedding guest dress code one look at a time.

The Telusu Kada actress' looks are a perfect mix of desi elegance and modish glam. Whether you're attending a sangeet, a cocktail night or the big day itself, Raashi's wardrobe has an idea (and a vibe) for every occasion.

Take notes and become the mehmaan everyone will remember! 

IMAGE: Raashi’s black V-neck blouse and tissue lehenga combo with an embroidered dupatta is perfect for a reception night done right. It is classy, comfy and totally dance-floor approved! All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Got your mum’s old silk saris lying around? Turn them into a lehenga set for your BFF’s wedding. Pair it with a corset blouse for that perfect modern-meets-traditional vibe.

 

IMAGE: This shaadi season, saris are getting a glow-up. Drape yours in Gujarati style like Raashi, pair it with a tube blouse and suddenly your old sari feels like a runway moment.

IMAGE: We’re mixing and matching like Raashi this wedding season! For all the dulhe and dulhan ki behens, her rani pink blouse with a green lehenga is the inspo you need to stand out!

 

IMAGE: For all the Bollywood-obsessed girlies, Raashi’s sparkly purple sari paired with a satin blouse is a lovely cocktail look -- straight out of a filmi dream!

 

IMAGE: Her blush pink sari paired with a pastel green blouse is perfect for a daytime wedding muhurat. It is subtle yet statement-making.

 

IMAGE: Raashi’s velvet green sharara set is the ultimate pick for a sangeet or qawwali night. It is glam enough to steal the spotlight, yet comfy enough to groove in.

