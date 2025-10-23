Suhana, Ananya, Janhvi Are Swapping Their Blouses For...

The blouse is out; it's the corset is calling the shots this wedding season.

Celebs everywhere are ditching the done-to-death cholis and styling corsets with their most traditional looks. From saris to lehengas, these cinched up fits are giving desi wear a hot new update.

The best part? You don’t need a designer to hop on this trend. Take that old lehenga or sari gathering dust in your closet and pair it with a sleek corset; you will suddenly feel runway ready.

This shaadi season, skip the splurging, skip the stitching drama and, most importantly, skip the blouse. Just say 'I do' to the corset and turn your old outfits into a trendy fashion looks.

IMAGE: Sequins and corsets make a deadly combo this wedding season. Aneet Padda gives her gold sari a modern couture edge by pairing it with a sheer corset. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

IMAGE: When bandhani meets patola, magic happens. Ananya Panday styles a classic bandhani sari with an embellished corset, draping it from behind for that perfect mix of tradition and trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Amp up your plain sari like Janhvi Kapoor! She pairs a black silk-organza drape with a hand-painted floral breastplate. It’s bold, artsy and, honestly, just wow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Melwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar’s golden look is everything this season stands for. She wears her mom’s tissue sari with a strapless corset, proving sustainable can also be totally statement-making. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan’s red sari paired with a shimmery corset is the cocktail look of the season -- the kind that gets everyone talking and every head turning. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor wears a rusty orange khadi lehenga with a corset crafted from red Karnataka soil and multani clay. Only she could make sustainability look this couture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Another cocktail inspo, this time featuring Kiara Advani. In a bronze sequinned pre-drape sari paired with an itsy-bitsy velvet corset, her look is straight-up showstopping. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia gives the traditional red sari a glam reboot. Styled with a sheer corset, it’s a look that’ll definitely raise some brows. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram