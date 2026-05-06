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Home  » Get Ahead » Diya Mehta Jatia And Ananya Birla At The Met After Party!

Diya Mehta Jatia And Ananya Birla At The Met After Party!

By REDIFF STYLE
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May 06, 2026 16:33 IST

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Once the flashbulbs fade and the carpet clears at the Met Gala 2026, that’s when things actually get interesting.

The after-parties are where the rules loosen up, the silhouettes get sharper and celebs have a little more fun with fashion. Think less ‘museum piece,’ more let’s play with the idea of art.

And this year, Diya Mehta Jatia and Ananya Birla attended the afterparty and served even better looks.

Diya Mehta Jatia

Diya Mehta Jatia Met Gala

Diya kept her after-party moment more fluid but impactful.

In a custom black sari by Mayyur Girotra, she took the same craft-forward approach from the carpet and made it sleeker for the night.

 

Diya Mehta Jatia Met Gala

The highlight? Intricate Shola work shaped into delicate peacock motifs, India’s national bird, popping against the black base. Detailed, and quietly dramatic, it felt like tradition dressed for a party.

 

Ananya Birla

Ananya gave us not one but two looks after she walked the Met steps.

Ananya Birla Met Gala

Her first after-party look, a custom Ashi Studio piece styled by Rhea Kapoor, turned her into a literal bronze relic.

 

Ananya Birla Met Gala

Titled The Bronze Woman – The Aftermath I, the sculptural outfit had an oxidized metallic finish, making her look like a living, breathing artefact.

And then she switched it up again.

 

Ananya Birla Met Gala

For the GQ after-party, Ananya stepped out in a Harris Reed gown that brought M F Husain’s iconic The Lady With The Sitar to life.

The artwork, from her family’s collection, was transformed into a sculptural corset gown, blending heritage with full drama.

Two looks. Both very much ‘fashion is art.’

REDIFF STYLE

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