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Did Bhavitha Attend The Met Gala In Denims?

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 13:03 IST

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So here’s the thing about the Met Gala… the minute you think you’ve ‘figured out’ the fashion, it flips the script.

Enter Bhavitha MandavaChanel’s breakout face who had already gone viral before the Met, thanks to that now-iconic moment of her riding the New York subway in her opening look for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art Show.

As for her Met Gala debut, she didn’t ditch it for drama. She reworked it.

Bhavitha Mandava Met Gala

IMAGE: Bhavitha's Met Gala debut. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chanel/Instagram

Bhavitha showed up in a couture reinterpretation of that very look, with the same understated, almost off-duty vibe, but elevated through craft. 

She wore a brown quarter-zip and ‘denim’ pants that looked almost too normal for the Met… until you realise the twist.

That denim is not denim. It’s silk engineered to mimic denim, turning something everyday into something quietly luxe.

Which is exactly why the internet is confused.

There’s chatter about Chanel ‘underplaying’ her big debut. That she deserved more sparkle, more spectacle, more moment. But here’s the thing: This is the moment.

Bhavitha Mandava

IMAGE: Bhavitha opened her first-ever Chanel show at the decommissioned Bowery J/Z subway station in New York City. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavitha Mandava/Instagram

While everyone else leaned into high-drama interpretations of the theme, Fashion is Art, Bhavitha’s look felt like a clever continuation of a story started somewhere far less glamorous -- a subway ride.

And that’s what makes it land.

It’s fashion folding back onto itself from runway to real life to red carpet. A loop where the same outfit evolves, shifts context and suddenly belongs at the biggest fashion event in the world.

Also, very on-theme.

Because if this year was about the body, illusion and what we think we’re seeing, then this look nails it. It tricks the eye, plays it down and lets the craft do the talking even if you have to look twice to catch it.

So no, this wasn’t a typical Met debut. It was subtler, smarter and way more self-aware. From the subway to the Met steps, same look, completely different conversation. 

Like Bhavitha Mandava's Met Gala look? VOTE!

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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