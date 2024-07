If being beautiful was a crime, Manushi Chhillar would be one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

Don't believe us? Check out these pix of the stunning actor who will next be seen in Tehran.

IMAGE: Manushi is seriously gorgeous is this fiery shade of red.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: This beauty's love for flowers is undisputable.

IMAGE: If head-to-toe fuchsia is too bold for you, how about opting for a pastel shade from the same family?

IMAGE: She is perfection in that super elegant shade of purple.

IMAGE: The fashionista, who loves pink, throws in plenty of tassels for a high-glam feel.

IMAGE: When you want your vibe to scream 'Princess'.