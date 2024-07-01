How Beautiful Is Patralekhaa!

Patralekhaa will waltz straight into your heart in her pretty girl fits.

The Wild Wild Punjab's actor has a badhiya style which hubby Rajkummar Rao finds 'sabse sundar'.

'Fashion is something I understood when I started doing movies,' she says but, given how she nails it every single time, it feels like the beauty has been a style aficionado all her life.

IMAGE: She is here to win you over with a burst of pink.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

IMAGE: When she wants to turn the world green with envy...

IMAGE: She brightens up a classic cream and gold moment with that zabardast smile.

IMAGE: Patralekhaa wholeheartedly embraces the denim-on-denim look.

IMAGE: Shades of black.

IMAGE: She is pretty much the definition of chic, edgy warrior-girl style.

IMAGE: Beach day = perfect day! She's hotness overload in the ganji-shorts combo.

IMAGE: Like a painting come to life, she'll inspire you to wear every colour you can dream of... together.