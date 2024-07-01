News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How Beautiful Is Patralekhaa!

How Beautiful Is Patralekhaa!

By REDIFF STYLE
July 01, 2024 11:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Patralekhaa will waltz straight into your heart in her pretty girl fits. 

The Wild Wild Punjab's actor has a badhiya style which hubby Rajkummar Rao finds 'sabse sundar'. 

'Fashion is something I understood when I started doing movies,' she says but, given how she nails it every single time, it feels like the beauty has been a style aficionado all her life.

IMAGE: She is here to win you over with a burst of pink. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When she wants to turn the world green with envy...

 

IMAGE: She brightens up a classic cream and gold moment with that zabardast smile. 

 

IMAGE: Patralekhaa wholeheartedly embraces the denim-on-denim look. 

 

IMAGE: Shades of black. 

 

IMAGE: She is pretty much the definition of chic, edgy warrior-girl style. 

 

IMAGE: Beach day = perfect day! She's hotness overload in the ganji-shorts combo.

 

IMAGE: Like a painting come to life, she'll inspire you to wear every colour you can dream of... together. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Related News: Patralekhaa, Rediff Style
COMMENT
Print this article
Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking
Ananya, Shanaya, Niyati Are Simply Breathtaking
Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?
Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Isn't Rakul Just Too Cool?
Meet SBI's New Boss
Meet SBI's New Boss
Picnic turns tragic, 3 of family drown in Pune waterfall
Picnic turns tragic, 3 of family drown in Pune waterfall
'Hey, Captain! You've Done It!'
'Hey, Captain! You've Done It!'
'Can't Say Bigg Boss Promoting Polygamy'
'Can't Say Bigg Boss Promoting Polygamy'

More like this

Cute, Chulbuli Manasi

Cute, Chulbuli Manasi

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances