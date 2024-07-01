News
Mrs Bumrah's Knockout Style

Mrs Bumrah's Knockout Style

By REDIFF STYLE
July 01, 2024 09:50 IST
'Nerd mama' Sanjana Ganesan is living her best new life.

A sports presenter and digital insider for ICC, she has been appearing on our screens in the most gorgeous outfits. 

While she cheered the men in blue during the T20 World Cup with baby Angad in tow, she also stole the show with her sartorial choices that made her feel 'under 19' and look as radiant as a thousand suns. 

Of course, the fact that the Cup has returned to India after 13 years, and hubby Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Tournament, made her glow even more.

IMAGE: Bubblegum pink is such a joyous colour; it makes you want to smile. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She may choose to wear monochrome but that does not dampen her playful side. 

 

IMAGE: Now, that's how you transform a basic black tee and denims. 

 

IMAGE: She takes a casual, oversized linen vest, teams it with a formal pleated skirt and Voila! There's another Sanju outfit for you.

 

IMAGE: Leggings will never go out of style, especially when teamed with a pretty yellow blooming shirt. 

 

IMAGE: She is quickly becoming the poster girl for knee-length dresses. 

 

IMAGE: Green and polka dots? A winning combination, if you ask Sanjana. 

 

IMAGE: She nails it in multicoloured stripes, while flashing that smile which keeps flooring hubby dearest Jasprit Bumrah. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

REDIFF STYLE
