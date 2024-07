Ishita Raj has a fierce wardrobe that ensures she shines in the spotlight 24*7.

The Wild Wild Punjab actor has been controlling the sartorial reins of her life and treating each day as a fashion adventure.

IMAGE: Ishita embraces dopamine dressing for a dreamy daytime look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram

IMAGE: Crochet + tie-dye = effortless, chic holiday style.

IMAGE: Her LBD has a twist that will stop you in your tracks.

IMAGE: Has camouflage clothing ever grabbed so much attention?

IMAGE: When in doubt, it's time to drape! The sheer sari is a staple for a reason.