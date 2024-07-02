News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » There's Something Special About Triptii

There's Something Special About Triptii

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: July 02, 2024 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Animal's Zoya aka Triptii Dimri would like you to believe that she 'comes in more shades than just black and white'. 

She is sheer gorgeousness draped in beige. 

For her, 'life is better in green' and when she wears black, the Bad Newz actor is the perfect mix of sophistication and style. 

IMAGE: The actor shows you exactly how exciting the neutral palette can be. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A fitted black dress is always an enchanting option. 

 

IMAGE: And that's her itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, super cute bikini... 

 

IMAGE: She keeps things fun in prints. 

 

IMAGE: When the halterneck marries the spaghetti strap...

 

IMAGE: No wardrobe is complete without a pair of relaxed denims.  

 

IMAGE: Triptii gives you a mudh mudh ke dekh moment in a cutout gown that is a surefire way to bring in the party.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Mirror Mirror On The Wall... Asks Urvashi
Mirror Mirror On The Wall... Asks Urvashi
Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet
Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet
Hina Shares Her Cancer Journey
Hina Shares Her Cancer Journey
'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'
'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'
Coming Up On OTT In July
Coming Up On OTT In July
Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg
Sebi slaps show cause notice on Hindenburg

More like this

How Beautiful Is Patralekhaa!

How Beautiful Is Patralekhaa!

Mrs Bumrah's Knockout Style

Mrs Bumrah's Knockout Style

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances