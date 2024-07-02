There's Something Special About Triptii

Animal's Zoya aka Triptii Dimri would like you to believe that she 'comes in more shades than just black and white'.

She is sheer gorgeousness draped in beige.

For her, 'life is better in green' and when she wears black, the Bad Newz actor is the perfect mix of sophistication and style.

IMAGE: The actor shows you exactly how exciting the neutral palette can be.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

IMAGE: A fitted black dress is always an enchanting option.

IMAGE: And that's her itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, super cute bikini...

IMAGE: She keeps things fun in prints.

IMAGE: When the halterneck marries the spaghetti strap...

IMAGE: No wardrobe is complete without a pair of relaxed denims.

IMAGE: Triptii gives you a mudh mudh ke dekh moment in a cutout gown that is a surefire way to bring in the party.