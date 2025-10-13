Why Is Everyone Talking About Mahieka Sharma?

Hardik Pandya rang in his 32nd birthday with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma -- he finally confirmed the relationship -- and the internet hasn't stopped buzzing

From lehengas to bikinis, Mahieka, who is a model, makes versatility look so easy. Hardik clearly took the 'get you a girl who can do both' memo seriously because Mahieka can pull off traditional elegance and sultry glam with equal ease.

Her style is pure confidence, no filter needed!

IMAGE: Mahieka is a beach girlie in and out! She aces seaside accessorising with layered necklaces, turquoise dangles and stacked bracelets. The real show-stealer? The cute starfish brooch on her bikini top. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahieka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: From bikinis to lehengas, Mahieka switches lanes like a pro! She pairs her blush pink Mahima Mahajan lehenga with a contrasting green choker.

IMAGE: Polka dots in Paris? Oui, tres chic! She takes a stroll down the streets of Paris in a black polka-dot co-ord set, complete with matching sunnies and a bag.

IMAGE: How to make a varsity jacket look hot? Pair it with a mini denim skirt and add on an LV bag.

IMAGE: Corsets have emerged and how! Mahieka goes full-on vintage in a baby pink frilly corset paired with denims.

IMAGE: She brings full ballroom energy in a black bodycon gown elevated with sparkling straps.

IMAGE: Beachwear but make it couture! Mahieka stuns in a blue crochet monokini with side cutouts, styled with bold floral earrings.

IMAGE: The couple celebrated Hardik's birthday at an undisclosed location. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram