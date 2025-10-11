HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hardik Rings In 32nd Birthday With New Flame

October 11, 2025 09:37 IST

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka

IMAGE: Hardik Panday with Mahieka Sharma. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya went public with his sizzling new romance, whisking girlfriend model Mahieka Sharma away to a sun-kissed, undisclosed beach getaway for his birthday bash.

Hardik, who turned 32 on Saturday, October 11, 2025, shared heartwarming snaps on Instagram with Mahieka.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka

The couple were first spotted together at Mumbai airport on Friday as they jetted off for the intimate birthday celebrations.

Video: ANI

Hardik was previously married to Natasha Stankovic before they ended their four-year relationship in July 2024.

He was rumoured to be seen actress and singer Jasmin Walia earlier this year.

 
