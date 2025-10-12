HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Gosh! When Alaya, Diana, Krishna Are Together...

Gosh! When Alaya, Diana, Krishna Are Together...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 12, 2025 16:04 IST

x

Designers Shantnu-Nikhil's latest line, Velora, was a red-carpet tribute to the bold, unapologetic glamour.

The collection was created in collaboration with the Limited Edition Phantom Blaq by Grand Vitara and presented at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

The talented duo arrived in a rather unusual way on the runway.

Check out these pictures from the show!

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Featuring bold colours and daring slits, Shantnu-Nikhil's womenswear collection blended structure and drapery to redefine red carpet glamour.

 

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Inspired by the charm of the 1930s, it brought back old Hollywood allure.

 

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Embellished jackets, corseted bodices, flowing gowns and draped silhouettes turned heads on the runway.

 

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

From pleated gowns to backless outfits, it was a true celebration of women who own the spotlight and not follow it.

 

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The designers did not just arrive; they rode to the runway in the Limited Edition Phantom Blaq by Grand Vitara.

 

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Before wrapping up, the duo invited these gorgeous women to pose! 

(Beginning second from left) Diana Penty, Shibani Akhtar, Alaya F, Krishna Shroff, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavna Pandey looked S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G in their glitzy cocktail dresses!

Alaya, Diana and Krishna

The stunning ladies in black -- Alaya, Diana and Krishna.

 

Shibani and Alaya

Alaya caught up with Shibani as well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Shantnu and Nikhil presented Velora collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Vaani Just Stole Our Hearts!
Vaani Just Stole Our Hearts!
Is This Mrunal's Boldest Runway Moment?
Is This Mrunal's Boldest Runway Moment?
Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Sahher Bamba Just Dropped The Perfect Cocktail Look
Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?
Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali in Bandra1:01

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO