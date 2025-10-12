Gosh! When Alaya, Diana, Krishna Are Together...

Designers Shantnu-Nikhil's latest line, Velora, was a red-carpet tribute to the bold, unapologetic glamour.

The collection was created in collaboration with the Limited Edition Phantom Blaq by Grand Vitara and presented at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi.

The talented duo arrived in a rather unusual way on the runway.

Check out these pictures from the show!

All Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Featuring bold colours and daring slits, Shantnu-Nikhil's womenswear collection blended structure and drapery to redefine red carpet glamour.

Inspired by the charm of the 1930s, it brought back old Hollywood allure.

Embellished jackets, corseted bodices, flowing gowns and draped silhouettes turned heads on the runway.

From pleated gowns to backless outfits, it was a true celebration of women who own the spotlight and not follow it.

The designers did not just arrive; they rode to the runway in the Limited Edition Phantom Blaq by Grand Vitara.

Before wrapping up, the duo invited these gorgeous women to pose!

(Beginning second from left) Diana Penty, Shibani Akhtar, Alaya F, Krishna Shroff, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavna Pandey looked S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G in their glitzy cocktail dresses!

The stunning ladies in black -- Alaya, Diana and Krishna.

Alaya caught up with Shibani as well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff