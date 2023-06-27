Why Everyone Loves Meenakshii

Who wouldn't like to trade places for good with actress and model Meenakshii Chaudhary.

She's a knockout, owns probably wall-to-wall cupboards full of exotic clothes and her 'happinesswali smile' will make you melt like a mango dolly ice cream in Mumbai's heat.

An army kid, Meenakshii, who represented Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2018 beauty pageant queen, shuttles between Mumbai and Chandigarh, where her mom lives. Swimmer, badminton player, she's a dentist by profession.

Candy floss colours are not for her, nor are outrageous styles. She often turns to black or white or less flashy rang.

The Hotstar series Out Of Love, alongside Purab Kohli and Rassika Duggal gave Meenakshii her 'first ever full-fledged acting role' in Hindi films, and she is hoping to bag more meaty Bollywood projects.

IMAGE: Road journeys in a Mahindra Thar can be an occasion to dress up desi.

It doesn't have to be all tombyish stuff.

In sleek shades, she's the picture of bliss with a cup of 'garam garam chai aur thandi hawa'.

By the way, Meenakshi: Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu or no parking.

IMAGE: Pinwheel, pinwheel, shiny and bright, spin me good morning, spin me goodnight.

Letting out the child in her on a 'beautiful day' at Mumbai's Juhu beach.

An IG follower pays her the ultimate compliment: 'Such a radiant smile... I switched off (the) light in my room'.

IMAGE: When she has such a talented army of people at her beck and call, there's no way she can look anything less than extraordinary in the flowing teal dress and uncha heels.

IMAGE: You are not fully dressed up till you smile goes the saying.

IMAGE: A floral strappy sundress makes her the star of a shack on the beach.

She advises: 'Don't just go through life, grow through life'. Cent per cent true.

IMAGE: 'Too glam to give a damn': Her glowing skin ensures Meenakshii stands out in the austere denim-black top combo.

IMAGE: Lal ishq! Like most of the leading ladies in South Indian films, she comes out as a heavyweight when it comes to pitch-perfect desi fare.

She sure to make an impression in upcoming Guntur Karam (Spice of Guntur) in this kind of dressing.