Flawlessly Beautiful Gabriella!

By REDIFF STYLE
June 26, 2023 15:02 IST
Cool. Casual. Breezy. Comfortable.

That's Gabriella Demetriades's signature style.

Even when she wears trousers, she doesn't let go of her CCBC mantra.

And she has loads of inspiration for people who live in their PJs. 

For her, 'it's not about being cool, it's about wearing what you love and not caring about what anyone thinks or what anyone is wearing. No matter what your personal style is, own it.'

The founder of Deme Love, and mom to Arik who turns four in July, Gabriella is expecting her second child with Arjun Rampal. 

IMAGE: Mom to one. Her second baby on the way. Yet, gorgeous Gabriella manages to stay fit as ever. 
She's proud of the hard work she puts in as that flat tummy clearly shows.
Her closet is happy with cropped bustiers; if she needs a shirt, she'll probably borrow it from BF Arjun Rampal.  
All photographs: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And, right here, is proof :)
She doesn't need a matching blazer to drive home the point that she wears the pants and owns it too.  

 

IMAGE: Not exactly a great choice for the wet, humid month of June, there's nothing that feels more rock n' roll than a pair of leather pants and jacket.  

 

IMAGE: She's fully committed to tailored waistcoats in neutral shades.   

 

IMAGE: Hey Gabriella, is that Arjun's favourite white shirt? 
It fits well with her signature style, serving up heaps and heaps of high fashion inspo.

 

IMAGE: Yet another genderless, crisp, white shirt.
Beige pants that begin with a figure-hugging fit before ending in a lazy flare.
Hot-girl approved sage green bustier.
Definitely good for a palat moment.

