Meet Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Daughter Kalyani

For social media fans, it is love at every sight whenever Kalyani Priyadarshan posts a picture of herself.

IMAGE: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kalyani Priyadarshan at the South Indian International Movie Awards.

'Little gold statues, sparkly heels and my favourite people for company,' she says about the evening.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kalyani Priyadarshan/Instagram

Her smile makes sure she looks like a million.

She'll win you over with that fetching head tilt too.

The pretty actress is 'currently obsessed with the vibe of summer blacks'. She considers herself 'the prettiest, funniest and coolest of them all.'

Her mom is her 'greatest inspiration', but it's her dad whose passion for cinema she inherits.

IMAGE: Kalyani with her 'main men', left, brother Siddharth and dad Priyadarshan.

She is Kalyani Priyadarshan, 30, who is filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter.

She has starred in Hridayam (remember her from the trending song Onakka Munthiri?), Bro Daddy , starring Mallu cinema giants Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, Varane Avashyamund and Thallumaala, among other Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films.

A Kochi Blue Spikers fan, she completed five years in the film industry in December 2022 and is 'grateful for every bit of growth'.

IMAGE: Captain Cool! Kalyani driving in the blue as she hits the waters in Dubai in a happy, hippie avatar.

IMAGE: Penninte monju kandokkya kandokkya!

Yes, she gets us humming her song from Hridayam.

This twirling angel is also the 'ek behad pyaari kanya' who made for a beaming bride in Hridayam.

IMAGE: If you can't ever imagine Kalyani dressed in regular clothes, this pic of her in Coorg is meant for you.

A lovely view to die for, comfy clothes and shoes to match, fresh air, no one to bother her.

What more could a girl ask for?

IMAGE: There's no way you can look at this Mallu kutty and not go weak in your knees. All that's missing is some mullapoo and jimikki kammal ie jasmine flowers and jhumkas

IMAGE: When Kalyani is around, a fairy tale ending is always guaranteed.

And when she shows up in a princess gown like this, you can just keep looking at her, because no one else in the room matters.

IMAGE: Kalyani ready for a gypsy ride through Coorg's splendid tea estates.