Traditional Beauty Mamta Mohandas

By REDIFF STYLE
June 22, 2023 16:57 IST
She is the forever gorgeous, perennially stylish 'chechi supra' for her adoring fans

A darling of the South Indian film industry, who has come through a battle with cancer, actor and singer Mamta Mohandas is all about impeccable dressing, usually in a thoughtfully-selected sari that transforms her into the quintessential Indian Woman.

She prefers handloom weaves and the fashion woke should sign up with her for a masterclass in appearing lustrous in a swathe of fabric as versatile as a sari.

Her wardrobe is a jubilant splash of desi sunshine and the temple jewellery, she complements it with, adds just the right amount of pizzazz to every outfit.

IMAGE: The beauty from Kannur, who was born in Manama, Bahrain, glimmers in a bronze ensemble that will remind you of the elegant garments of the royal family of Travancore.
The season's shiniest jewels are not required.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meow! Mamta gives a bright pink organza sari courtly treatment by trading her blouse for a Benarasi jacket that got everyone talking.

 

IMAGE: When you think of Mamta, you think of beautiful colours and timeless fabrics.
No one can do it quite like her.
'Never be afraid to align yourself in a position of power,' she says as she knocks out her followers in peacock blue with that coy backward glance.

 

IMAGE: She has big heels to fill!
Amma Mohandas makes an even more lasting impression in a sari.
While pooch Gucci Mohandas makes usse se bhi barhkar lasting impression in cuteness.

 

IMAGE: Sooper. Mallu food for the soul and the Kerala kasavu style salwar-churidar with a solid gold border to captivate her 1.9 million fans.

 

IMAGE: Saris always have a fave spot in Mamta's closet -- it's her Bhramam -- and she never lets go of the urge to pull out a sari and turn enchantress.
BTW, how many of you mistook her for Deepika Padukone in this pic?

REDIFF STYLE
