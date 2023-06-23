Sohni Punjabi Kudi Neeru Bajwa

Neeru Bajwa is a long-serving popularity queen, admired for aeons for her 'wheatish' complexion, Sunsilk-silky hair, pretty eyes that will make you palat, and glorious evergreen style.

The Punjabi actor, who tied the knot with Indian Canadian businessman Harry Jawandha in 2015, is now mom to three beautiful daughters, Aanaya, 8, and twins Aakira and Aalia, 3, and is no longer Main Solah Baras Ki.

Mummyhood and time has no effect on lovely Neeru. And her wardrobe is a pleasant throwback to turn of the century Bollywood before the 2000s rudely took the slow charm away.

The decades haven't diminished her pyaar for retro.

IMAGE: Canada has changed Neeru not so much, and not her wardrobe either, because after all Dil Apna Punjabi.

Doesn't her peachy getup reminds you of Pooh aka Pooja Sharma (Kareena Kapoor) from K3G, especially when she tries to reunite the Raichand family?

Is there something like typical NRI dressing?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Neeru Bajwa/Instagram

IMAGE: Chic, sparkly dress, paired with a denim jacket. Just the kind of look that would get a big thumbs up from Tina (Rani Mukerji) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain.

IMAGE: When you mistake the hotel corridor for a ramp and end up modelling in a bathrobe that's advertisement for a wholesome salad.

'Be your own vibe', says Neeru of her vegan dressing.

'Be yourself.'

'Be unique.'

'Be original.'

IMAGE: You can take the girl out of Hindustan but not Hindustan out of the girl.

Not astonishing that she is the 'prettiest lady' in the hearts of her five million followers, who have just one word in their vocab -- pretty.

IMAGE: Total 100 degrees C hotness in those flared pants that make her look 'sooooo freakin pretayyyyyyy'.

IMAGE: Now you know whom you should take your back-to-the-90s Bolly fashion lessons from!

What yummy bow-adorned heels.

IMAGE: Beautiful Billo in black.