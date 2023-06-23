News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sohni Punjabi Kudi Neeru Bajwa

Sohni Punjabi Kudi Neeru Bajwa

By REDIFF STYLE
June 23, 2023 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeru Bajwa is a long-serving popularity queen, admired for aeons for her 'wheatish' complexion, Sunsilk-silky hair, pretty eyes that will make you palat, and glorious evergreen style.

The Punjabi actor, who tied the knot with Indian Canadian businessman Harry Jawandha in 2015, is now mom to three beautiful daughters, Aanaya, 8, and twins Aakira and Aalia, 3, and is no longer Main Solah Baras Ki.

Mummyhood and time has no effect on lovely Neeru. And her wardrobe is a pleasant throwback to turn of the century Bollywood before the 2000s rudely took the slow charm away.

The decades haven't diminished her pyaar for retro.

IMAGE: Canada has changed Neeru not so much, and not her wardrobe either, because after all Dil Apna Punjabi.
Doesn't her peachy getup reminds you of Pooh aka Pooja Sharma (Kareena Kapoor) from K3G, especially when she tries to reunite the Raichand family?
Is there something like typical NRI dressing?
All photographs: Kind courtesy Neeru Bajwa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chic, sparkly dress, paired with a denim jacket. Just the kind of look that would get a big thumbs up from Tina (Rani Mukerji) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain.

 

IMAGE: When you mistake the hotel corridor for a ramp and end up modelling in a bathrobe that's advertisement for a wholesome salad.
'Be your own vibe', says Neeru of her vegan dressing.
'Be yourself.'
'Be unique.'
'Be original.'

 

IMAGE: You can take the girl out of Hindustan but not Hindustan out of the girl.
Not astonishing that she is the 'prettiest lady' in the hearts of her five million followers, who have just one word in their vocab -- pretty.

 

IMAGE: Total 100 degrees C hotness in those flared pants that make her look 'sooooo freakin pretayyyyyyy'.

 

IMAGE: Now you know whom you should take your back-to-the-90s Bolly fashion lessons from!
What yummy bow-adorned heels.

IMAGE: Beautiful Billo in black.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Head Out To The Beach With Priya Varrier
Head Out To The Beach With Priya Varrier
What's Making Sanya Malhotra Blush?
What's Making Sanya Malhotra Blush?
Desi Beauty Anu Emmanuel
Desi Beauty Anu Emmanuel
Shilpa's Happy Place
Shilpa's Happy Place
From Ambanis to Tim Cook, Who's Who At Modi Dinner
From Ambanis to Tim Cook, Who's Who At Modi Dinner
When Modi Was Asked THE Question...
When Modi Was Asked THE Question...
Is Your Job Killing You?
Is Your Job Killing You?

More like this

Traditional Beauty Mamta Mohandas

Traditional Beauty Mamta Mohandas

Classy, Fab Nehha Pendse

Classy, Fab Nehha Pendse

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances