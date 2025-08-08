HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Everyone Adores Aditi

Why Everyone Adores Aditi

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 08, 2025 15:38 IST

x

Aditi Rao Hydari does the balancing act of acing on and off-screen style to perfection.

Known for her graceful poise and elegance, this real-life princess blends regal charm with contemporary cool.

The talented actor will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She will also attend the festival as the guest of honour.

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi is all about poetic grace with just a hint of edge in this beautiful, embroidered suit and kundan jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Minimal make-up, maximalist bling.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: A swirl of black with a dash of silver -- her kind of magic lies in subtlety.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: This year's Mocha Mousse obsession is powered by a piercing stare.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Ethereal vibes with a side of fire -- Aditi smoulders with soft smokey eyes and matte nude lips.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Statement sleeve and pretty buttons for her denim belted dress.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: That little black dress is more than just a pretty black dress.

Aditi Rao Hydari

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Aditi Rao Hydari

RELATED STORIES

Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks
Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks
Bollywood's Beautiful Handloom Looks
Bollywood's Beautiful Handloom Looks
Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!
Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Suresh Wadkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 3

Raksha Bandhan: Sisters & Brothers We Worship

VIDEOS

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter list fraud'13:17

Kapil Sibal praises Rahul Gandhi for raising EC's 'voter...

Man's best friend becomes lifesaver in flash flood-hit Dharali2:30

Man's best friend becomes lifesaver in flash flood-hit...

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner1:15

The Pednekar sisters spotted affter enjoying a fun dinner

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV