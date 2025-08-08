Why Everyone Adores Aditi

Aditi Rao Hydari does the balancing act of acing on and off-screen style to perfection.

Known for her graceful poise and elegance, this real-life princess blends regal charm with contemporary cool.

The talented actor will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). She will also attend the festival as the guest of honour.

IMAGE: Aditi is all about poetic grace with just a hint of edge in this beautiful, embroidered suit and kundan jewellery. All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Minimal make-up, maximalist bling.

IMAGE: A swirl of black with a dash of silver -- her kind of magic lies in subtlety.

IMAGE: This year's Mocha Mousse obsession is powered by a piercing stare.

IMAGE: Ethereal vibes with a side of fire -- Aditi smoulders with soft smokey eyes and matte nude lips.

IMAGE: Statement sleeve and pretty buttons for her denim belted dress.

IMAGE: That little black dress is more than just a pretty black dress.

