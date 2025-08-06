Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob

Triptii Dimri is riding high on the praise for Dhadak 2 and her fashion choices are just appealing as her screen presence.
With a flair for fluid silhouettes and muted palettes, Triptii’s style is a masterclass in coolness.
She doesn’t follow trends, she reshapes them.
Her wardrobe is a mood board of modern femininity.
IMAGE: Dewy makeup with snatched cheekbones -- Triptii looks like a dream. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram
IMAGE: Her red desi-inspired outfit with golden accents keeps things modern yet traditional.
IMAGE: The layered white ensemble is avant-garde yet playful.
IMAGE: Triptii pairs a glam gown with strappy heels in this power look.
IMAGE: Her short floral dress brings a soft glow to her graceful frame.
IMAGE: With layers of tulle, black lace and that unmistakable ease, the ramp is sure to love her.
IMAGE: Minimal makeup, controlled waves and sensual bodycon dress... no wonder all eyes are on her.
