Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob

August 06, 2025 09:51 IST

August 06, 2025 09:51 IST

Triptii Dimri is riding high on the praise for Dhadak 2 and her fashion choices are just appealing as her screen presence.

With a flair for fluid silhouettes and muted palettes, Triptii’s style is a masterclass in coolness.

She doesn’t follow trends, she reshapes them.

Her wardrobe is a mood board of modern femininity.

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Dewy makeup with snatched cheekbones -- Triptii looks like a dream. All photographs: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Her red desi-inspired outfit with golden accents keeps things modern yet traditional.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: The layered white ensemble is avant-garde yet playful.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii pairs a glam gown with strappy heels in this power look.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Her short floral dress brings a soft glow to her graceful frame.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: With layers of tulle, black lace and that unmistakable ease, the ramp is sure to love her.

 

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Minimal makeup, controlled waves and sensual bodycon dress... no wonder all eyes are on her.

 Triptii Dimri

