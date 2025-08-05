HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
August 05, 2025 13:00 IST

Statement rings are having a moment; from being just accessories, they've now become mood-setters.

They instantly elevate the most basic outfit with minimal effort.

Stacked or worn solo, they're designed to spark conversation.

The trend fits into the growing love for expressive fashion.

As more people move towards curated wardrobes and distinctive pieces, rings have become a way to show personality without saying a word. 

Statement Ring Close-Up

IMAGE: Sculpted and dressy -- Manushi Chhillar's statement emerald and diamond ring packs a punch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar lets her fingers do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Huma Qureshi

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi's asymmetric lines create maximum impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

Ahsaas Channa

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa's multi-coloured ring detail adds elegance to the everyday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur's butterfly ring adds texture and personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Apoorva

IMAGE: Apoorva Mukhija's diamond bands are timeless details reimagined. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva/Instagram

 

Parineeti Chopra

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's chunky studded ring will never fail to make a bold entrance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's artsy oxidised silver ring doubles as a conversation starter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

