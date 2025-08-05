Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...

Statement rings are having a moment; from being just accessories, they've now become mood-setters.

They instantly elevate the most basic outfit with minimal effort.

Stacked or worn solo, they're designed to spark conversation.

The trend fits into the growing love for expressive fashion.

As more people move towards curated wardrobes and distinctive pieces, rings have become a way to show personality without saying a word.

IMAGE: Sculpted and dressy -- Manushi Chhillar's statement emerald and diamond ring packs a punch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar lets her fingers do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi's asymmetric lines create maximum impact. Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa's multi-coloured ring detail adds elegance to the everyday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur's butterfly ring adds texture and personality. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Apoorva Mukhija's diamond bands are timeless details reimagined. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva/Instagram

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's chunky studded ring will never fail to make a bold entrance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan's artsy oxidised silver ring doubles as a conversation starter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram

