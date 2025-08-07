Va-Va-Voom Vaani Kapoor!

Vaani Kapoor steps into the shadows for Mandala Murders and steals the scene.

And on the gram? She’s already killing it with a wardrobe that’s pure fire. Minimal talk, maximum slay.

Vaani’s style is a silent thriller of its own. Let’s decode the clues, one lewk at a time.

IMAGE: Monochrome moment, major impact -- Vaani’s not here for soft entries. All photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: When your eyes speak louder than words, those soft bronze eyes and glossy brown lips definitely help.

IMAGE: That belted latex dress? Unapologetic. Unmissable. Undeniably her.

IMAGE: Vaani’s blue suit is so easy on the eyes.

IMAGE: An enigmatic beauty in a white-embroidered black sari -- her beauty is effortless, the attitude is not.

IMAGE: Vaani adds edge where others play it safe.

IMAGE: This black fit comes with a side of silence and suspense.

IMAGE: She's the final twist in any stylish tale.

