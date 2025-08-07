HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bollywood's Beautiful Handloom Looks

By SHRISTI SAHOO
August 07, 2025 15:29 IST

On National Handloom Day, we celebrate the crown jewel of Indian textiles -- handloom.

It’s not just fabric; it’s history, heritage and legacy all beautifully woven together.

From dazzling Kanjeevaram silks to breezy khadi cottons, it is India's ultimate luxury -- rooted in tradition and wrapped in timeless style.

Handcrafted on looms passed down through generations, each thread a tribute to India’s enduring artistry.

As India marks its 11th National Handloom Day on August 7, the focus remains on showcasing the depth and diversity of our rich textile heritage -- honouring the artisans who keep these legacies alive.

Today, handloom saris have seamlessly made their way into global wardrobes. Our celebrities are proudly draping tradition and proving that handloom is the power look that never goes out of style.

Aditi Rao Hydari

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari’s sari features zardozi embroidery in a beautiful linear pattern. She pairs it with a Kadambai Varanasi silk brocade blouse inspired by delicate mogra garlands. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

 

Rasika Dugal

IMAGE: Heritage on her sleeve, royalty in her vibe -- Rasika Dugal redefines fierce in a handcrafted Banarasi striped sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt brings quiet glamour in a Paithani drape -- a beautiful nod to Indian handloom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's golden Kanjeevaram silk moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvhi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar goes bold in a Madras checks silk sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Modern muse in ancient weave -- Sonam Kapoor turns heads in this khadi silk ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

 

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE:  Genelia Deshmukh exudes elegance in a Natyam-themed Kanjeevaram sari, hand-painted in organic hues using the Kalamkari pen technique. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

With inputs from ANI 

SHRISTI SAHOO
