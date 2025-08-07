Bollywood's Beautiful Handloom Looks

On National Handloom Day, we celebrate the crown jewel of Indian textiles -- handloom.

It’s not just fabric; it’s history, heritage and legacy all beautifully woven together.

From dazzling Kanjeevaram silks to breezy khadi cottons, it is India's ultimate luxury -- rooted in tradition and wrapped in timeless style.

Handcrafted on looms passed down through generations, each thread a tribute to India’s enduring artistry.

As India marks its 11th National Handloom Day on August 7, the focus remains on showcasing the depth and diversity of our rich textile heritage -- honouring the artisans who keep these legacies alive.

Today, handloom saris have seamlessly made their way into global wardrobes. Our celebrities are proudly draping tradition and proving that handloom is the power look that never goes out of style.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari’s sari features zardozi embroidery in a beautiful linear pattern. She pairs it with a Kadambai Varanasi silk brocade blouse inspired by delicate mogra garlands. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

IMAGE: Heritage on her sleeve, royalty in her vibe -- Rasika Dugal redefines fierce in a handcrafted Banarasi striped sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt brings quiet glamour in a Paithani drape -- a beautiful nod to Indian handloom. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's golden Kanjeevaram silk moment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvhi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar goes bold in a Madras checks silk sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Modern muse in ancient weave -- Sonam Kapoor turns heads in this khadi silk ensemble. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh exudes elegance in a Natyam-themed Kanjeevaram sari, hand-painted in organic hues using the Kalamkari pen technique. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

