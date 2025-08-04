HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks

Pragya, Sophie's Exciting Party Looks

August 04, 2025 16:56 IST

The Grazia's Master of One bash, hosted by Ballantine's, turned out to be a toastworthy vibe.

The night wasn't just about fashion -- it was a full-blown mood.

From power fits to playful suits, the stars made sure every look was a moment.

Karan Veer Mehra

IMAGE: Karan Veer Mehra ups the ante in a white suit, polished shoes and embroidered deets -- uber sophistication, that!

 

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal knows how to turn heads in an embellished top, stylised denim pants and matching heels.

 

Sumona Chakravarti

IMAGE: Sumona Chakravarti serves citrus vibes with colour-coordinated pumps and a tan bag.

 

Lakshya

IMAGE: Lakshya smoulders in head-to-toe black.

 

Shalin Bhanot

IMAGE: Shalin Bhanot takes casual to a new level with a billowy summer shirt, loose pants and effortless swagger.

 

Debinna Bonnerjee

IMAGE: Debinna Bonnerjee is all about making a fashion statement in a beaded sleeveless top, silver heels, a mini skirt and earrings that do all the talking.

 

Sophie Choudry

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry owns it in a beige corset dress with a thigh-high slit, Gucci heels, clutch bag and Serpenti watch.

 

Parth Samthaan

IMAGE: Parth Samthaan breaks fashion rules with silver sneakers, baggy jeans and a checked shirt from DSquared2.

 

Tisca Chopra

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra has fun with floral in an applique top and sleek pants that show how minimalism can still be bold.

Pragya Jaiswal

Malavika Manoj's Magic
Janhvi, Khushi Or Rasha -- Who's The Hottest Bride?
What Khushi Wants From Janhvi
Bollywood's Super Cute, Super Stylish Besties
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
