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Home  » Get Ahead » Why Are Suhana Khan, Aditi Bhatia Blushing?

Why Are Suhana Khan, Aditi Bhatia Blushing?

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 13:11 IST

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Blush pink just gets summer. It’s soft, easy on the eyes and somehow manages to feel fresh even on the hottest days.

Not too loud, not too dull, it fits right into that sweet spot where it looks flattering on everyone.

From breezy day fits to wedding-ready glam, this is one colour that never misses when the temperature rise.

Aditi Bhatia

Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia’s blush pink coord with an off-shoulder top, black borders and tiny bows is sweet and has just the right hint of contrast. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde picks a blush pink sharara set that’s perfect for daytime weddings. The wide sharara makes it airy and easy to move in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: If you’re going to be a bridesmaid or a fiancee this summer, Kiara Advani’s blush pink sari with a strappy blouse, gold work and mint green pallu is one to bookmark. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta looks like a treat does in a strapless blush pink dress with a huge bow on the waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Yet another summer wedding look! Suhana Khan poses in a floral blush pink lehenga with a sunshine yellow dupatta. And that tiny pink flower in her hair only makes it cuter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash’s ruched bodycon blush pink midi dress is a perfect summer date night look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

 

Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha Shankr’s delicate blush pink dress with a deep neckline and diamante straps is so pretty that she didn’t need any jewellery, only rosy makeup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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