Why Are Suhana Khan, Aditi Bhatia Blushing?

Blush pink just gets summer. It’s soft, easy on the eyes and somehow manages to feel fresh even on the hottest days.

Not too loud, not too dull, it fits right into that sweet spot where it looks flattering on everyone.

From breezy day fits to wedding-ready glam, this is one colour that never misses when the temperature rise.

Aditi Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia ’s blush pink coord with an off-shoulder top, black borders and tiny bows is sweet and has just the right hint of contrast.

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde picks a blush pink sharara set that’s perfect for daytime weddings. The wide sharara makes it airy and easy to move in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s blush pink sari with a strappy blouse, gold work and mint green pallu is one to bookmark. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram IMAGE: If you’re going to be a bridesmaid or a fiancee this summer,’s blush pink sari with a strappy blouse, gold work and mint green pallu is one to bookmark.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta looks like a treat does in a strapless blush pink dress with a huge bow on the waist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram IMAGE:looks like a treat does in a strapless blush pink dress with a huge bow on the waist.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Yet another summer wedding look! Suhana Khan poses in a floral blush pink lehenga with a sunshine yellow dupatta. And that tiny pink flower in her hair only makes it cuter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash’s ruched bodycon blush pink midi dress is a perfect summer date night look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Medha Shankr