Aditi Bhatia Is Dreamy, Dreamy, Dreamy

If softness had a style file, it would look exactly like Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram feed.

The Kerala Story 2 actress’ mood board is basically pearls, sheer stockings, dewy cheeks, winter pastels and a whole lot of princess energy. Every outfit feels like it’s straight out of a fairytale or a cute rom-com.

Here’s a look at her most adorable, elegant and fairy-coded fits.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Aditi looks awesome in a neutral-toned halter gown that fits like a dream. And the pearls on pearls on pearls ? Beautiful is an understatement!

IMAGE: This is what happens when Wednesday Addams decides to be nice for one day. The faux leather coat and thigh-high boots add to the fearless vibe while the sheer stockings and rosy cheeks lend softness.

IMAGE: In her strapless black balloon dress with rhinestones, Aditi looks like she’s about to attend a royal tea party. She doesn’t even need jewellery; the outfit is doing all the flirting already.

IMAGE: If Cinderella were to exist now, she’d look like Aditi in a powder blue sweater, matching tweed skirt and matching jacket.

IMAGE: In a sheer red bodysuit with matching pants and a cropped white fur jacket, she's all ready to party.

IMAGE: Head-to-toe white with pearls sprinkled like fresh snowfall, Aditi dresses like the human version of a perfect snowflake.

IMAGE: She recreates every Tumblr girl’s dream look in a velvet strapless dress teamed with dotted stockings, shiny Mary Janes, pearl choker and a black bow in her hair.