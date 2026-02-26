HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aditi Bhatia Is Dreamy, Dreamy, Dreamy

By REDIFF STYLE
February 26, 2026 11:15 IST

If softness had a style file, it would look exactly like Aditi Bhatia’s Instagram feed.

The Kerala Story 2 actress’ mood board is basically pearls, sheer stockings, dewy cheeks, winter pastels and a whole lot of princess energy. Every outfit feels like it’s straight out of a fairytale or a cute rom-com.

Here’s a look at her most adorable, elegant and fairy-coded fits. 

The Kerala Story 2's Aditi Bhatia

IMAGE: Aditi looks awesome in a neutral-toned halter gown that fits like a dream. And the pearls on pearls on pearls? Beautiful is an understatement! All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This is what happens when Wednesday Addams decides to be nice for one day. The faux leather coat and thigh-high boots add to the fearless vibe while the sheer stockings and rosy cheeks lend softness.

 

IMAGE: In her strapless black balloon dress with rhinestones, Aditi looks like she’s about to attend a royal tea party. She doesn’t even need jewellery; the outfit is doing all the flirting already.

 

IMAGE: If Cinderella were to exist now, she’d look like Aditi in a powder blue sweater, matching tweed skirt and matching jacket.

 

IMAGE: In a sheer red bodysuit with matching pants and a cropped white fur jacket, she's all ready to party.

 

IMAGE: Head-to-toe white with pearls sprinkled like fresh snowfall, Aditi dresses like the human version of a perfect snowflake.

 

IMAGE: She recreates every Tumblr girl’s dream look in a velvet strapless dress teamed with dotted stockings, shiny Mary Janes, pearl choker and a black bow in her hair.

Magical Mrunal!
Why Is Priyanka Being So Gloriously Eccentric?
What Colour Will Rashmika Wear For Her Wedding?
Shivani Is In Her Fashion Multiverse
Manasa Varanasi Lives In A Romcom Until...
