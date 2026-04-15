Priyanka, Anushka, Rashmika Are Such Cute Tomboys

The tomboy aesthetic isn’t just about oversized fits and borrowing from the boys. It’s about attitude.

The style includes relaxed silhouettes, crazy layering and that cool I-didn’t-try-too-hard energy.

And if these celeb looks prove anything, it’s that tomboy style can be just as sharp, fun and sexy when done right.

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma goes all out with layering and mixing and matching in bright yellow tracks, a striped shirt and an oversized denim jacket. Extra? Yes. Does it work? Definitely yes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna keeps it super chill (something all boys love to do) in a white shirt, baggy denims and Crocs. Add black specs and suddenly it’s a stylish look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram IMAGE:keeps it super chill (something all boys love to do) in a white shirt, baggy denims and Crocs. Add black specs and suddenly it’s a stylish look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra does what most boys like to do to elevate their casual wear -- throw on a varsity jacket! However, she wears hers over a hot deep-neck bodysuit and seals the deal with a bandana. Don't miss the little love note to a certain Nick. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram IMAGE:does what most boys like to do to elevate their casual wear -- throw on a varsity jacket! However, she wears hers over a hot deep-neck bodysuit and seals the deal with a bandana. Don't miss the little love note to a certain Nick.

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Meghna Kaur pairs an F1 fitted jersey top with black tracks and a headband. A sporty tomboy look but the fit of the jersey adds a dash of girly pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur plays with proportions in a super oversized blazer (that's probably been designed for men), shirt and tie with a mini skirt adding femininity. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram IMAGE:plays with proportions in a super oversized blazer (that's probably been designed for men), shirt and tie with a mini skirt adding femininity.

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty nails the trend in an oversized rock hoodie and distressed denims. Fun fact: The hoodie is actually her husband, K L Rahul’s! Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Komal Pandey