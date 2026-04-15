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Home  » Get Ahead » Priyanka, Anushka, Rashmika Are Such Cute Tomboys

Priyanka, Anushka, Rashmika Are Such Cute Tomboys

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 14:10 IST

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The tomboy aesthetic isn’t just about oversized fits and borrowing from the boys. It’s about attitude.

The style includes relaxed silhouettes, crazy layering and that cool I-didn’t-try-too-hard energy.

And if these celeb looks prove anything, it’s that tomboy style can be just as sharp, fun and sexy when done right.

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma goes all out with layering and mixing and matching in bright yellow tracks, a striped shirt and an oversized denim jacket. Extra? Yes. Does it work? Definitely yes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it super chill (something all boys love to do) in a white shirt, baggy denims and Crocs. Add black specs and suddenly it’s a stylish look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra does what most boys like to do to elevate their casual wear -- throw on a varsity jacket! However, she wears hers over a hot deep-neck bodysuit and seals the deal with a bandana. Don't miss the little love note to a certain Nick. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

Meghna Kaur

Meghna Kaur

IMAGE: Meghna Kaur pairs an F1 fitted jersey top with black tracks and a headband. A sporty tomboy look but the fit of the jersey adds a dash of girly pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Kaur/Instagram

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur plays with proportions in a super oversized blazer (that's probably been designed for men), shirt and tie with a mini skirt adding femininity. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty nails the trend in an oversized rock hoodie and distressed denims. Fun fact: The hoodie is actually her husband, K L Rahul’s! Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey steals her boyfriend’s clothes and ends up wearing them better; check out this checked blazer, shirt and tie, with striped baggy trousers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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