10 Expert Tips For Summer-Ready Skin

A simple routine of cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen is more effective than piling up products, advises Dr Rupika Singh, dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Summer heat deeply affects the skin.

What disrupts the skin barrier is a cumulative effect of heat from the sun, exposure to UV rays and sweat and pollutants that adhere to the skin's surface.

This makes the skin prone to tanning, pigmentation, dehydration and even more breakouts.

Looking after your skin in the summer doesn't need a rigorous routine; it just needs a simple one that doesn't make you use a big pile of products.

All you require is protection, balance and consistent practice.

Here are 10 tested skincare hacks to keep your skin supple through the summer.

1. Sunscreen is non-negotiable 365 days a year

The first action to protect against the sun's scorching rays is using sunscreen.

The ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun have the potential to penetrate the skin's surface even when it is cloudy outside; this leads to long-term damage such as premature aging or hyperpigmented patches.

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen possessing a minimum SPF (sun protection factor) of 30; harsh summers require SPF 50.

Always be mindful of reapplying it every 2-3 hours if you are outdoors or sweating profusely.

2. Opt for lightweight skin moisturisers

When the outside temperature is high, our skin tends to produce more sebum and sweat.

In such cases, if you opt for heavy creams, your skin will look more greasy and your pores will get clogged. Instead, use moisturisers that are either water-based or gel-based.

Use the ones containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerine or panthenol as they keep the skin hydrated and are light and breathable.

3. Avoid peak sun hours

The sun's rays possess maximum intensity between 11 am to 4 pm; limit exposure during these hours to protect the skin from heat-inflicted damage.

If you still need to go outdoors, use physical barriers for sun protection such as a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and protective wear that will not let your skin get directly exposed to the sun.

4. Smart face cleansing

Cleansing your face regularly is very important in the summer as more sweat, oil and dirt accumulate on the skin in this weather.

However, over-cleansing is not recommended as it strips away natural oils of the skin, making it dry and causing more sebum production as a compensatory mechanism.

Washing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser helps to keep the skin clean and strengthen the skin barrier.

5. Add antioxidants to your skincare regime

Exposure to the sun increases free radical damage in the skin, accelerating aging and dullness.

Adding antioxidants like vitamin C, niacinamide or green tea extracts to your routine can help neutralise these free radicals. They also enhance your sunscreen’s effectiveness and improve overall skin tone.

6. Internal hydration matters too

Your skin is a reflection of your body’s internal hydration status. Drink adequate water through the day to maintain your skin's elasticity and reduce the chances of skin dullness.

Eating hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits, etc, helps support internal hydration.

7. Fix sweat and acne

Sweat, when combined with sebum and bacteria, causes your skin's pores to clog; it can also trigger acne and fungal infection. If your skin has the tendency to get acne, choose products that are non-comedogenic (specially formulated so that they don't clog pores) in nature.

Add mild exfoliating agents such as salicylic acid once or twice a week to keep the pores clear and prevent congestion.

8. Switch to minimal skincare routine

During summer, don't use too many active skincare ingredients as they make the skin more reactive and sensitive.

Excessively using retinoids or over-exfoliating the face makes the skin more sun sensitive.

A simple routine that includes cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen, along with one targeted treatment, is more effective than piling up products.

9. Apply calming ingredients

Heat makes the skin look inflamed, red and irritated. Applying calming ingredients such as aloe vera, centella asiatica (Indian pennywort), allantoin, cucumber extract, etc, on the affected area helps.

When such ingredients are added to one's skin care regime, the skin stays safe from the after effects of exposure to the sun.

10. Deal with post-sun skin recovery

Though you may be cautious, exposure to the sun is inevitable.

You need to protect your skin to avoid any long-term consequences.

Gentle face cleansing and using hydrating and repairing products such as ceramides or panthenol strengthens the skin barrier.

Protecting your skin from high temperatures requires consistency. The secret to a balanced and resilient skin lies in both its internal and external care.

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