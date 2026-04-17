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Home  » Get Ahead » Shreya, Shanaya Show How To Revamp Your Mum's Sari

Shreya, Shanaya Show How To Revamp Your Mum's Sari

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 10:50 IST

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Your mom’s sari closet is basically a hidden treasure trove with rich silks, heirloom Banarasis and brocades that have probably been worn just a handful of times.

Instead of letting them sit untouched, why not give them a second life? With a little re-stitching and the right design reference, you can turn these timeless pieces into outfits that feel completely new.

The best part, you save a lot of money while wearing something that already has a story. Here’s all the inspo you need.

Shreya Chaudhary

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary shows how a green silk sari can be transformed into a lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. Add a choker set and you’ve got a festive look sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s blush pink Banarasi silk lehenga with a deep-neck blouse is the perfect reference to turn your mom’s sari into something that's both modern and wedding-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen proves you can go completely western by turning a brocade sari into a bandeau dress. Add a glittery border on the neckline for that extra pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra takes woven Banarasi into western territory with a jacket and a mini skirt. The bow detail and traditional necklace keep it rooted yet fresh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Kushee Ravi

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: Kushee Ravi gives you a bold option. Turn brocade into a jumpsuit with waist cutouts. It’s unexpected, stylish and perfect for when you want to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushee Ravi/Instagram

 

Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran offers the easiest route. Convert a Banarasi sari into a kurta that you can style with shararas, jeans or a churidar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor’s handwoven Banarasi satin silk sari gown is the ultimate upgrade. If you want something dramatic, this is your cue to go all out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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