Shreya, Shanaya Show How To Revamp Your Mum's Sari

Your mom’s sari closet is basically a hidden treasure trove with rich silks, heirloom Banarasis and brocades that have probably been worn just a handful of times.

Instead of letting them sit untouched, why not give them a second life? With a little re-stitching and the right design reference, you can turn these timeless pieces into outfits that feel completely new.

The best part, you save a lot of money while wearing something that already has a story. Here’s all the inspo you need.

Shreya Chaudhary

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary shows how a green silk sari can be transformed into a lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse. Add a choker set and you’ve got a festive look sorted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor’s blush pink Banarasi silk lehenga with a deep-neck blouse is the perfect reference to turn your mom’s sari into something that's both modern and wedding-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen proves you can go completely western by turning a brocade sari into a bandeau dress. Add a glittery border on the neckline for that extra pop. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra takes woven Banarasi into western territory with a jacket and a mini skirt. The bow detail and traditional necklace keep it rooted yet fresh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Kushee Ravi

IMAGE: Kushee Ravi gives you a bold option. Turn brocade into a jumpsuit with waist cutouts. It’s unexpected, stylish and perfect for when you want to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushee Ravi/Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Anupama Parameswaran offers the easiest route. Convert a Banarasi sari into a kurta that you can style with shararas, jeans or a churidar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor