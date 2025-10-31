HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pratibha Spices Her Outfits Up With...

By ANITA RAHEJA
October 31, 2025 10:25 IST

'I prefer keeping the aesthetics of the outfit intact but spice it up with unique jewellery. A bit of something western and something contemporary results in an interesting fusion.'

Prathiba Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Rannta/Instagram

After wearing nondescript cotton kurtas and saris while playing Jaya in Laapataa Ladies, and Shama, the daughter of a courtesan in Heeramandi, Pratibha Rannta was the cynosure of all eyes when she wore Designer Punit Balana's red sari during the Festival of Lights.

"I feel more connected to Diwali when I wear traditional saris or lehengas. Saris would be my first pick at any given time of the day during this festival. They make me feel that I'm ready to celebrate Diwali!

"Accessories are what I like to experiment with. I prefer keeping the aesthetics of the outfit intact but spice it up with unique jewellery. A bit of something western and something contemporary results in an interesting fusion. I feel like I'm connected to my roots with my clothing but I'M also acquainted with the trends though my accessories.

"This year my highlight outfit was the red Punit Balana sari which I wore at a Diwali party.

"Comfort is my biggest priority when it comes to what I am wearing, whether it's for festive or casual wear.

"If I'm not comfortable in what I wear, I cannot give my best to the celebration. So I make sure I choose outfits that feels comfortable on my skin and suit my personal aesthetic... that's when I feel I'm expressing myself the best.

"I don't like to go very heavy with my makeup; I like to keep it natural and minimalistic.

"Despite that, after the celebrations, a thorough cleansing for my skin is a must. I remove all the makeup residue before I go to sleep to let my skin breathe and repair itself. I double cleanse my face to remove all the dirt and impurities, then go with a hydrating serum, a moisturiser and a nourishing lip balm."

My tip for the wedding season

"A wedding is a defining moment in anyone's life and you want it to be extra special.

"I feel it's very important to be in your natural element with the outfit and makeup, so you feel 'you'.

"It's ideal to follow a good skincare routine to glow on your D-Day and nourish yourself with nutrient-rich food.

"Other than this, just enjoy those special moments -- whether as a guest or the bride or groom!"

