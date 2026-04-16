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Home  » Get Ahead » The Fashion Trend That Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone Can't Resist

The Fashion Trend That Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone Can't Resist

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 12:53 IST

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Gloves have always had a moment in fashion. 

Once a symbol of status and sophistication in the Victorian era, they were all about etiquette, elegance and finishing a look.

During the old Hollywood era, opera gloves instantly meant glamour.

And now, they’re back. From red carpets to runways, celebrities are bringing gloves into modern wardrobes, proving they can be just as edgy and statement-making today.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone takes a structured white trench coat and turns it into a full power moment with Sabyasachi ruby jewellery, black leather gloves, deep maroon lips and a quirky floral headband. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani attended the Red Sea Film Festival in a blush pink and black gown featuring a satin bodice, mermaid skirt and a dramatic bow, elevated with lacy black gloves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan wears a black and grey sequinned strapless dress with a peplum bodice, adding sheer net gloves that bring in texture and a subtle gothic edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor channels old Hollywood at Cannes in a Dior 1957 haute couture black silk dress with matching gloves and a statement brooch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant’s custom corset gown with a shimmering bodice and chiffon skirt features a love letter written to her by Anant Ambani. She adds gloves for an extra romantic, vintage touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

IMAGE: Sai Kamakshi pairs a short black lingerie dress with an oversized leather jacket, beret, pearl necklace and gloves, creating a bold, high-fashion street look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla/Instagram

 

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri is a stunning showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil in a corset dress with a breastplate-style bodice and shimmery skirt, finished with lacy black opera gloves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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