The Fashion Trend That Radhika Merchant, Deepika Padukone Can't Resist

Gloves have always had a moment in fashion.

Once a symbol of status and sophistication in the Victorian era, they were all about etiquette, elegance and finishing a look.

During the old Hollywood era, opera gloves instantly meant glamour.

And now, they’re back. From red carpets to runways, celebrities are bringing gloves into modern wardrobes, proving they can be just as edgy and statement-making today.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone takes a structured white trench coat and turns it into a full power moment with Sabyasachi ruby jewellery, black leather gloves, deep maroon lips and a quirky floral headband. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani attended the Red Sea Film Festival in a blush pink and black gown featuring a satin bodice, mermaid skirt and a dramatic bow, elevated with lacy black gloves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan wears a black and grey sequinned strapless dress with a peplum bodice, adding sheer net gloves that bring in texture and a subtle gothic edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram IMAGE:wears a black and grey sequinned strapless dress with a peplum bodice, adding sheer net gloves that bring in texture and a subtle gothic edge.

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor channels old Hollywood at Cannes in a Dior 1957 haute couture black silk dress with matching gloves and a statement brooch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Radhika Merchant

IMAGE: Radhika Merchant’s custom corset gown with a shimmering bodice and chiffon skirt features a love letter written to her by Anant Ambani. She adds gloves for an extra romantic, vintage touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla

Sai Kamakshi pairs a short black lingerie dress with an oversized leather jacket, beret, pearl necklace and gloves, creating a bold, high-fashion street look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla/Instagram IMAGE:pairs a short black lingerie dress with an oversized leather jacket, beret, pearl necklace and gloves, creating a bold, high-fashion street look.

Triptii Dimri