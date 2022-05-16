Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist

Hina Khan fused traditional and contemporary styles with effortless ease to create a chart-topping look at the UK Asian Film Festival closing ceremony.

Hina chose a beige draped skirt, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, which was styled like a sari, and teamed it with a hand-embroidered sheer corset blouse.

She rounded off the carefully curated costume with a balloon cape in silk, and emerald accented jewels.

Wearing her hair in a messy ponytail, she kept her make up subtle with nude lips and mascara-clad eyes.

Her look has been liked over 319,000 times on Instagram and folks can't stop raving about how beautiful Hina looked.

The balloon cape, foil jersey draped skirt and embroidered corset are priced at ₹150,500.

Take a look at Hina's stunning style by clicking on these images:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram