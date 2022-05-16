News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist

Hina Gives The Sari A Modern Twist

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 16, 2022 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hina Khan fused traditional and contemporary styles with effortless ease to create a chart-topping look at the UK Asian Film Festival closing ceremony.

Hina chose a beige draped skirt, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, which was styled like a sari, and teamed it with a hand-embroidered sheer corset blouse.

She rounded off the carefully curated costume with a balloon cape in silk, and emerald accented jewels.

Wearing her hair in a messy ponytail, she kept her make up subtle with nude lips and mascara-clad eyes.

Her look has been liked over 319,000 times on Instagram and folks can't stop raving about how beautiful Hina looked.

The balloon cape, foil jersey draped skirt and embroidered corset are priced at ₹150,500.

Take a look at Hina's stunning style by clicking on these images:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star
Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star
How Did Emma Get Maharaja's Choker?
How Did Emma Get Maharaja's Choker?
Sonam and Rhea: Bold In Black And White
Sonam and Rhea: Bold In Black And White
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Kashmir Files spreading hate, stop it, says Farooq
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
Mithali, Jhulan left out of Women's T20 challenge
'Shivling found' in Gyanvapi complex, claims lawyer
'Shivling found' in Gyanvapi complex, claims lawyer
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'

More like this

Mmm! Mesmerising Manushi

Mmm! Mesmerising Manushi

Are These The BEST Swimsuits of 2022?

Are These The BEST Swimsuits of 2022?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances