Rediff.com  » Getahead » Models Live It Up In Style

Models Live It Up In Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 18, 2022 09:30 IST
For a sneak peek into the lives of some of India's top models, all you need is click on the images:

IMAGE: Aasttha Ssidana has been chasing the sun in Jaipur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonalika Sahay posts a pic of a morning swim with a view of one of the world's architectural wonders (to Sonalika's far left, behind) in the background.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonalika Sahay/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Tuli is in love with the beach life.
'There comes a day when you're gonna look around and realise happiness is where you are,' she says.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nicole Faria ups the glam quotient in a purple gown as she shares a pic from Chennai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Faria Powar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looks like Nathalia Kaur is seeking adventure in solitude.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nathalia Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sushrii Mishraa is making the best of her time at the Global Vipassana Pagoda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushrii Mishraa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepti Gujral gets snapped with a vintage car in 'aamchi Mumbai'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Gujral/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
