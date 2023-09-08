Who's Helly Dreaming About?

Want to know what's trending this season? Just head over to Helly Shah's Insta profile.

She has been putting the cool-girl spin on cropped tops.

Playing with the retro vibe.

And she loves plenty of 'glitter in her eyes'.

At times, her blush is 'sponsored by the mountains' and then there is that moment when she feels 'like a sun kissed snowflake'.

This fetching beauty from Ahmedabad first appeared on the small screen in 2010's Zindagi Ka Har Rang... Gulal.

After acting in nine more Hindi serials, she moved to the big screen with Kaya Palat, a film that she took to Cannes. And, boy, did she wow everyone with her appearances.

This cutie doesn't need an excuse to flaunt her gorgeous dresses and long tresses.

IMAGE: Just the kind of cropped top to remind you to eat your greens.

This look can be easily recreated without burning a hole in your pocket.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Hieeee,' says Helly, as she soaks up the sun.

IMAGE: We won't be surprised if Helly does yoga for that fab figure.

Wrapped in yards of black satin, which doubles up as a train, and an embellished bustier, she goes unapologetically high octane at the Namaste Vietnam Festival.

IMAGE: Is this Helly's way of joining the hot pink brigade? (BTW, not everyone can carry off that eye-watering shade.)

Wonder how she manages to balance in those extra-high heels!

IMAGE: At first, the outfit looks simple.

Then, you notice the ruffles.

And the truckload of sequins.

And the daring peekaboo cut at the waist.

Wow!

IMAGE: Here she is, making a case for retro pieces like velvet pants and oversized hoops.

IMAGE: Helly seamlessly balances comfort with style as she hopes to 'shut them up with stripes' and that infinity top.